Size and State of the South African Funeral Services Industry, 2020

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Funeral Services and Related Activities in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on South Africa's funeral services industry, including information on the size and state of the sector, the major players and the effect of issues such as the lack of oversight and coronavirus on the industry.



There are profiles of 16 companies including the major players as well as Calgro M3, whose business includes private burial services and memorial parks, crematoriums such as Independent Crematoriums, burial societies such as Tshebedisano and Group Burial Association, and companies that cater for pets such as Legacy Pet Crematorium.



Coronavirus: Due to coronavirus, there are strict regulations in place for funerals. South Africans can travel to other provinces for funerals but they will need a permit and must be a close family member. The maximum number of people who can attend a funeral is 50 and the holding of night vigils is prohibited. There are also new requirements for handling bodies of people who were infected with the virus. Coronavirus has created a few opportunities such as live-streaming of funerals.



Funeral Services & Related Activities:South Africa's high mortality rate and the importance of funerals to the majority of the population have given rise to a large and highly lucrative funeral services industry. The funeral industry includes funeral undertakers and mortuaries, cemeteries and crematoriums, manufacturers of funeral products, transporters of human remains, suppliers of funeral goods, embalmers, and funeral directors. The leading mainstream players include Avbob, Doves and franchisors Martin's Funerals and the Mosaic Funeral Group. However, the bulk of the industry is made up of small businesses operating informally and serving very local markets.



Industry Trends: The funeral industry is characterised by informality, non-compliance and corruption and many funeral parlours are operating without certificates of compliance. There is a dire need to alleviate the growing demand for burial space and some municipalities are promoting second burials in the same plot and cremations. Funeral parlours say there are increasing requests for luxury funerals that may include luxury cars, helicopter hearses and graveside lounge suites.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Input Costs

5.3. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.4. Labour

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Load Shedding

5.7. Service Delivery by Local Government

5.8. Coronavirus



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Profiled

AVBOB (Begrafnisdiens) Ltd

Doves Group (Pty) Ltd

Martin's Funerals Franchising (Pty) Ltd

Batho Batsho Bakopane Funeral Services S A (Pty) Ltd

21st Century Life (Pty) Ltd

Independent Crematoriums S A (Pty) Ltd

Sonja Smith Funeral Group (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Memorial Parks Nasrec (Pty) Ltd

Tshebedisano Burial Society CC

Legacy Pet Crematorium (Pty) Ltd

Mosaic Funeral Group of Companies (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Memorial Parks Holding (Pty) Ltd

Calgro M3 Memorial Parks Bloemfontein (Pty) Ltd

Econo Funerals CC

Grobbelaars and Church Street Funeral Services (Pty) Ltd

Group Burial Association

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lelm3e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/size-and-state-of-the-south-african-funeral-services-industry-2020-301070718.html

SOURCE Research and Markets