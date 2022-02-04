SMI 12’234 -1.0%  SPI 15’488 -1.2%  Dow 35’111 -1.5%  DAX 15’368 -1.6%  Euro 1.0524 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’141 -1.9%  Gold 1’805 -0.1%  Bitcoin 33’910 0.0%  Dollar 0.9203 0.0%  Öl 91.1 2.0% 
04.02.2022 01:30:00

SIXTY PERCENT OF KN95 MASKS ARE COUNTERFEIT--PURAVITA WANTS YOU TO KNOW HOW TO FIND THE RIGHT N95 or KN95

LINDON, Utah, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Americans—many of whom have become used to wearing cloth masks—wondering which type of mask to wear as the omicron variant spreads.

PuraVita's U.S.-made KN95 ASTM Level 3 face mask is both certified by the FDA and rated to KN95 standards.

The CDC's new landing page has the updated guidance, "Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection."

Some consumers may not want to wear N95 masks, which are required to have head straps. The CDC says that 60 percent of the KN95 face masks it evaluated in 2020 and 2021 were counterfeit. So, how can individuals find KN95 masks with comparable filtration to N95 masks?

N95 face masks and KN95 face masks are rated to filter at least 95 percent of particles in the air when they are approved and have a proper fit. PuraVita's KN95 masks are rated ASTM Level 3 which means they have maximum protection from aerosol filtration, or liquid penetration.

KN95 face masks may have head straps or ear loops and N95 face masks have head straps. Regardless of which mask you select, ensure a proper fit by checking that there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

N95s are approved by the U.S. National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. KN95s are made to meet Chinese standards for medical masks. According to the CDC, filtration standards may vary. PuraVita's U.S.-made KN95 ASTM Level 3 face mask is both certified by the FDA and rated to KN95 standards. PuraVita's masks are also U.S.-tested.

N95 face masks have stricter requirements for pressure drop while inhaling than KN95 face masks. This means they are required to be slightly more breathable.

N95 are not designed and tested for use in children. There are KN95 and KF94 masks—which meet South Korean standards—offered in child sizes. As with adult masking, people who buy masks for children should ensure a comfortable, snug fit.

Some things to look for regardless of which type of mask you choose: it should seal tightly to your face, you should not wear a mask that makes it hard to breathe and do not wear a wet or dirty mask.

"With such a high incidence of counterfeit KN95s, it's worth taking a few minutes to make sure you're buying American-made masks," said Paul Hickey, president of PuraVita Medical. "Look for a physical address in the U.S. Call the phone number on the website and make sure you speak to a real, live person. Masks work and buying American-made masks will support your community and help ensure you aren't buying fakes."

PuraVita Medical was founded in 2020 to strengthen the United States' autonomy of medical supplies by producing lab-tested, trustworthy and high-quality face masks. Learn more or purchase masks at www.puravita.com.

Contact: inquiry@puravita.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sixty-percent-of-kn95-masks-are-counterfeitpuravita-wants-you-to-know-how-to-find-the-right-n95-or-kn95-301475381.html

SOURCE PuraVita Medical, LLC

