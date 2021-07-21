SMI 12’033 0.7%  SPI 15’475 0.7%  Dow 34’512 1.6%  DAX 15’355 0.9%  Euro 1.0853 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’010 1.4%  Gold 1’802 -0.5%  Bitcoin 28’937 5.4%  Dollar 0.9219 0.0%  Öl 70.3 2.5% 
21.07.2021 12:49:00

Six-Time World Swimming Champion Yuliya Efimova Teams Up With InstaForex Right Before The Olympics

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- Legendary swimmer Yuliya Efimova has become a brand ambassador for InstaForex and one of the brightest stars in InstaForex hall of fame. Yuliya stands out even in this talent pool by being 6-time World Champion, 10-time European Сhampion, and holding an incredible collection of 41 medals in all major events.

Six-time world swimming champion Yulia Efimova became an InstaForex brand ambassador (PRNewsfoto/InstaForex)

"Yuliya Efimova has everything to represent our values," says Ildar Sharipov, the President of InstaFintech Group. "That's not only the ability to outperform the strongest rivals from across the world, but also a сombination of the hardest work and sharing 100% of positive energy with her fans. This combination of competitive, yet positive spirit is not something you can find very often. That's why there just could not be a better match for InstaForex. It's an honor to work together with one of the most prominent and popular female athletes".

"I've never been into online trading," says Yuliya. "However, the diversity that InstaForex has to offer together with an innovative touch are really impressive! That's why I am so happy to become a brand ambassador for InstaForex and hope to make some contribution to the success of this brand".

The contract is signed for the global territory and implies many activations so the contract should bring a lot of excitement both to clients of InstaForex and fans of Efimova.

About InstaForex

InstaForex is an online broker rendering financial services including Forex, CFD, stocks, futures, options and cryptocurrency trading. Being a member of InstaFintech Group, it offers a comprehensive range of trading services that can meet demands of experienced traders and investors as well as newcomers to financial markets. InstaForex is also famous for passion for sports and has been cooperating with the most talented athletes including World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, biathlon legend Ole Einar Bjørndalen as well as Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool FC.

About Yuliya Efimova

Yuliya Efimova is in the top 10 in the history of the World Championships among all swimmers by the total number of awards in individual distances. Her collection comprises 17 medals: 6 gold, 7 silver, and 4 bronze ones. Therefore, it is safe to say that Yuliya Efimova is one of the most titled swimmers in the world today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1578066/InstaForex.jpg


 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-time-world-swimming-champion-yuliya-efimova-teams-up-with-instaforex-right-before-the-olympics-301338440.html

SOURCE InstaForex

