Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'170 0.7%  SPI 14'713 0.7%  Dow 34'994 0.3%  DAX 16'038 0.9%  Euro 0.9577 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'331 0.4%  Gold 1'942 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'926 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8830 0.5%  Öl 86.8 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Stadler Rail217818Idorsia36346343Air France-KLM62461Lonza1384101
Top News
Shopify-Aktie gesucht: Shopify und Amazon kooperieren bei Logistiknetzwerk
Microsoft-Aktie gewinnt leicht: Microsofts Software-Pakete künftig auch ohne Kommunikationsdienst Teams
Salesforce macht mehr Gewinn - Salesforce-Aktie mit Kurssprung
ADC-Aktie gibt Gas: ADC Therapeutics meldet hohe Ansprechrate von Zynlonta in Kombination mit Roche-Krebsmittel
Palantir-Aktie abgestraft: Morgan Stanley sieht Risiken bei Palantir
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Rokiskio Suris AB Aktie [Valor: 562953 / ISIN: LT0000100372]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.08.2023 16:33:56

Six-month results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2023

Rokiskio Suris AB
2.98 EUR 1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio suris Group for January-June 2023 amounted to EUR 148,106 thousand, i.e. 12% less than in the same period in 2022 (EUR 168,217 thousand).

AB Rokiškio suris Group earned a net profit of EUR 1,794 thousand in the first 6 months of 2023. In the same period of 2022, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 5,781 thousand.

The Group's lower operating result is due to a significant drop in demand and prices for fresh fermented cheeses, milk sugar and other whey products and fats (butter, cream) in the first half of 2023.


Annexed:

The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2023.

CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rokiskio Suris AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rokiskio Suris AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

12:38 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM AG
12:19 DAX 40 steigt wieder gen 16.000 Punkte – EU-Inflation und NFPs im Blick
10:13 UBS KeyInvest: Cloud-Anbieter - KI-Boom schiebt Wachstum an/Energieversorger - Eine Branche in Bestform
09:33 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Zahlen schwach
08:30 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
30.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
29.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Roche, Sika, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
29.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Linde, West Pharmaceutical Services & Broadridge Financial Solutions mit François Bloch & Rebalancing
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'550.00 18.77
Short 11'849.92 13.78 6SSMPU
Short 12'283.87 8.93 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'166.89 31.08.2023 16:22:39
Long 10'684.98 18.92 XFSSMU
Long 10'446.58 13.45 5SSMWU
Long 10'024.30 8.96 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie springt auf Mehrjahreshoch: UBS mit Rekordgewinn im zweiten Quartal - Schweiz-Geschäft der CS wird vollständig integriert
Bitcoin Halving dürfte Mining-Sektor gefährden: So hoch müsste der Bitcoinkurs steigen, damit Miner profitabel bleiben
Ausblick: UBS vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal - UBS muss nach CS-Übernahme liefern
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Evrysdi bei SMA "ab der Geburt" - Zulassung von Tecentriq-Variante in Grossbritannien
Implenia-Aktie knickt ein: Grossaktionär Norbert Ketterer trennt sich von Grossteil seiner Aktien
DocMorris-Aktie stärker: Deutsches Kabinett beschliesst E-Rezept
Stadler Rail-Aktie springt an: Stadler-Reingewinn erholt sich im ersten Semester - bisherige Ziele bestätigt
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Lufthansa-Versicherungsgeschäft wohl auf dem Prüfstand
dormakaba-Aktie hebt ab: dormakaba mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im Geschäftsjahr 2022/23
Darum sind Euro und Franken am Montag auf Erholungskurs zum Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit