|
31.08.2023 16:33:56
Six-month results of AB Rokiskio suris Group for 2023
The consolidated unaudited sales of AB Rokiškio suris Group for January-June 2023 amounted to EUR 148,106 thousand, i.e. 12% less than in the same period in 2022 (EUR 168,217 thousand).
AB Rokiškio suris Group earned a net profit of EUR 1,794 thousand in the first 6 months of 2023. In the same period of 2022, the Group generated a net profit of EUR 5,781 thousand.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|AMS AG
|128206798
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Amazon.com Inc. / Nvidia Corp.
|128210693
|52.00 %
|14.00 %
|Dufry AG / Partners Group Hldg. AG / UBS Group AG
|128206799
|59.00 %
|13.00 %
The Group's lower operating result is due to a significant drop in demand and prices for fresh fermented cheeses, milk sugar and other whey products and fats (butter, cream) in the first half of 2023.
Annexed:
The Company's unaudited consolidated interim report and consolidated financial statements for the 6 month period ended 30 June 2023.
CEO
Dalius Trumpa
+370 458 55200
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Rokiskio Suris AB
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Rokiskio Suris AB
West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: West Pharmaceutical Services, Broadridge Financial Solutions & Linde
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach weiteren Inflationsdaten: Wall Street stärker -- SMI mit Gewinnen -- DAX steigt über 16'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street bewegt sich am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen am Donnerstag mit gemischten Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}