Sitetracker CEO awarded #1 CEO for Diversity and Top 50 CEO overall by Comparably

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume critical infrastructure projects, is proud to announce that its CEO, Giuseppe Incitti, has been recognized by Comparably as the USA's #1 CEO for Diversity and Top 50 CEO overall for small & midsize companies in its annual ranking of companies based on employee reviews. Listed amongst household names like T-Mobile and SunRun, these awards mark the third year in a row that Sitetracker and its leadership have been recognized for creating an outstanding workplace.

"We won the first of our Comparably awards in 2017 when we had 67 employees across two offices in New Jersey and California. Since then we have grown to over 160 employees around the world and have added offices in Austin, New York, Singapore, London, and Luxembourg," said Giuseppe Incitti, Sitetracker CEO. "And, although I am the recipient of these most recent awards, the reality is that these awards are a reflection of the hard work of our global team."

Past Comparably awards for Sitetracker include:

Best Culture

Best Company for woman

Best Compensation

Best for Professional Development

"We are constantly working to ensure that our hiring and professional development paths and processes are standardized company-wide," said Ethan Jayson, Senior Director of People Operations at Sitetracker. "This means that not only do we seek out and hire the best talent from a diverse range of candidates, but that we are committed to fair and inclusive business processes across all of our roles and offices around the world."

About Comparably's award methodology

Best CEOs for Diversity 2019

"Employers who create workplaces that inspire, encourage, and support all diverse voices and contributions are critical to business growth, creativity, and innovation," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Our annual Best Companies for Diversity list highlights organizations that diverse employees have collectively given top marks on in important core culture metrics, including compensation, leadership, and career opportunities."

Top 50 Best CEOs of Small/Mid-Size Companies 2019

"The best executives not only possess strong leadership skills that drive business objectives, they are transparent and personally engaged with their teams," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "The outstanding leaders on our annual Best CEOs list have these attributes and more, according to employee sentiment on Comparably.com within the last year."

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

