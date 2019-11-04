+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.11.2019 22:25:00

SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 6, 2019. Mr. Black is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET). A link to the live audio webcast along with a replay and additional investor materials and company information will be available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alibaba Group Hldg. / Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE 50416225 60.00 % 15.00 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Logitech International SA / Sunrise Communications AG 50548805 69.00 % 10.50 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Netflix Inc. / Walt Disney Co. 50548806 55.00 % 9.50 %

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu SiteOne Landscape Supply Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SiteOne Landscape Supply Incmehr Analysen

11.10.18 SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral UBS AG
03.07.18 SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
21.02.18 SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal weight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:25
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
14:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Ascom Holding AG
14:14
Gold trotzt positiver Marktstimmung
10:25
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdopplung
09:31
Rekordfahrt beim SMI dürfte sich heute fortsetzen
07:25
Daily Markets: SMI – Das Ziel rückt näher / Facebook – Grosse Sprünge nach dem Quartalsbericht
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 89.25 -0.34% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reuters-Gold-Studie: Hier könnte der Goldpreis bald stehen
Riesige Blase: Experte macht geldpolitische Stimuli als Grund aus
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Meyer Burger: Verzögerungen bei Heterojunktion-Grossauftrag aus Nordamerika - Aktie gefragt
Wirecard-Chef Braun: Umsätze in Vorjahren korrekt verbucht - Wirecard-Aktie legt kräftig zu
Leiturteil in Frankreich stützt UBS-Aktien - Stimmung für CS- und Julius Bär-Aktien ebenfalls positiv
Tesla verbucht Gewinne - doch wie lange noch?
Neben WeWork-Pleite: Diese Unternehmen kämpfen ebenfalls mit Schwierigkeiten
Vifor-Aktie im Plus: Vifor und Janssen vermarkten künftig gemeinsam Diabetesmittel in den USA
Bitcoin mit Rekordanstieg: China als Kurstreiber?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- Freundliche Stimmung am Markt: SMI schliesst mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- DAX über 13'100 Punkten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt prägten am Montag grüne Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX eroberte die 13'000-Punkte-Marke zurück. Die Wall Street blieb auch am Montag auf Rekordkurs. Mit Gewinnen präsentierten sich die größten Börsen in Asien zum Wochenstart.

Finanzen.net News