|
04.11.2019 22:25:00
SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Baird 2019 Global Industrial Conference
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), announced today that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in Baird’s 2019 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 6, 2019. Mr. Black is scheduled to present at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET). A link to the live audio webcast along with a replay and additional investor materials and company information will be available on the Investor Relations section of SiteOne’s website at: http://investors.siteone.com/
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104006000/en/
|11.10.18
|SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.07.18
|SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral
|Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
|21.02.18
|SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
