 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call | 19.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’210 -0.5%  SPI 14’401 0.0%  Dow 34’078 -0.4%  DAX 15’368 -0.6%  Euro 1.1018 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’020 -0.3%  Gold 1’771 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’397 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9155 -0.5%  Öl 67.1 0.6% 

SiteOne Landscape Supply Aktie [Valor: 29310479 / ISIN: US82982L1035]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.04.2021 22:30:00

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SiteOne Landscape Supply
177.78 USD -2.49%
Kaufen Verkaufen

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (the "Company”) (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.siteone.com. The online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 705-6003 (domestic) or (201) 493-6725 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13718797. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 19, 2021.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

﻿

Nachrichten zu SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten