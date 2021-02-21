Site Inventory and Final Waste Management - THe Commission of Inquiry Adopts a Bold Strategy

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Commission of Inquiry on the current status and management of final waste is adopting a bold consultation strategy designed to gather the broadest range of viewpoints from all regions of Québec. The commissioners favour a five-pronged strategy to fulfill their mandate.

"The commission members have given much thought to the best consultation strategy to adopt in the context of this national mandate to advise the government in the development of a long-term approach to final waste management," explained commission chairman Joseph Zayed.

The Consultation Strategy

First, the commission will hold a two-part public hearing, as provided for in the BAPE Rules of procedure. The first part is focused on answering citizens' questions while the second part will allow them to express their opinions. A regional approach will be put forward to ensure that citizens from all regions can participate based on their respective realities.

Secondly, the commission will survey waste disposal site managers. This process will consist of a questionnaire that will collect field information from the perspective of managers of engineered landfills or other waste disposal sites. The goal is to obtain additional information on the site inventory from an economic, social, and environmental standpoint, as well as on their relationship with their surrounding areas.

Thirdly, the commission of inquiry will conduct workshops along 5 themes to deepen its understanding of the issues surrounding waste management and to address initiatives, new approaches and available technologies. The first theme will address various aspects of final waste management, including best practices in this field, with national and international expert practitioners. The 4 other themes will follow the life cycle of residual materials. Agencies and organizations with knowledge of final waste management issues and who wish to share their thoughts on the subject will be invited. These include RCMs, inter-municipal régies for residual materials treatment, engineered landfills and other waste disposal site managers, as well as representatives of civil society and associations.

Fourthly, the commission is breaking new ground by forming a citizens' assembly made up of a representative cross-section of the Québec population. This assembly will offer a means for feedback on issues stemming from the commission's work. The assembly will be able to deliberate and identify priorities, its compliance level, and points of dissent.

Fifth, the commission of inquiry will hold additional consultation sessions specific to Indigenous communities. This does not preclude any citizen or organization from also participating in the regular sessions of the public hearing.

Drawing on a variety of consultation methods, the Commission wishes to emphasize that its approach supports the BAPE's equity values and that regardless of the methods of participation used in this strategy, the Commission will give equal consideration to each participant.

SOURCE Bureau d'audiences publiques sur l'environnement