07.02.2023 01:28:00

Site Impact Forms 'All-Star' Advisory Board to Support Continued Growth

John B. Kahan, Christian Hendricks and Sloan Gaon join South Florida Based Marketing Leader, Site Impact

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Site Impact, a leader in providing multi-channel direct digital marketing solutions, has announced the appointment of three leading industry innovators to its inaugural board. The selection of these three specific members to the new Site Impact Advisory Board: John B. Kahan, Christian Hendricks and Sloan Gaon, underscores the company's commitment to accelerating its growth by leveraging strategic partnerships and relationships across all aspects of its business. 

Site Impact (PRNewsfoto/Site Impact)

In addition to advising the management team on its overall strategy, the panel of experts will help guide Site Impact's 2023 launch of Centrifi, a groundbreaking new software product that promises to revolutionize how businesses manage their digital media operations. 

"The caliber of board members we've been able to attract speaks volumes about our potential as a company," said Jennifer Gressman, Site Impact Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident that with this exceptionally qualified group on our Board we can capitalize on opportunities and continue executing on our long-term strategy. I am proud to welcome these leaders who will add tremendous value to the organization with their vast knowledge and experience in the digital industry."

John B. Kahan comes to Site Impact as a proven data-driven leader with nearly four decades of data science, worldwide business, and technology transformation experience. While at Microsoft, Kahan held roles such as General Manager, Data & Analytics to Chief Data Analytics Officer where he was responsible for leveraging AI and data to address global challenges. It is due to such expertise that Kahan was previously named one of the top fifteen data professionals globally by DatatechVibe for transforming, and redefining business and the industry. Kahan is a seasoned board director with over 25 years board experience. "John is a standout leader whose board experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow Site Impact and launch Centrifi to the US advertising market. His knowledge and experience have propelled transformation and growth with every company he has been a part of, and we know he will do great things for Site Impact as a whole. His experience infusing data science and AI to address some of the world's greatest challenges with Microsoft will be a huge asset to Site Impact," said Brandon Rosen, Board Chairman and Site Impact founder.

Christian Hendricks will assist Site Impact's leadership team with driving innovation within the company and developing new solutions for its clients. Hendricks, an award-winning and highly respected digital media executive known for his keen strategic thinking and operating skills, has held tenures as McClatchy's Corporate Vice President for interactive media (Chief Digital Officer), where he successfully led its digital revenue and audience success for more than two decades. While at McClatchy, Hendricks also led its digital investment strategy taking stakes in leading digital companies Apartments.com, CareerBuilder, and Cars.com. Hendricks currently serves as the first independent board director of Basis Technologies, a global provider of workflow automation, intelligence and programmatic trading software in the ad-tech, agency and brand ecosystems. He also serves as president of the Local Media Consortium (LMC), which he co-founded in 2013. "Christian Hendricks has a well-earned reputation as a respected and visionary leader in the digital publishing and advertising space," said Gressman. "We have no doubt he will leverage his innovative spirit and leadership within Site Impact and bridge where we are with where we are going in the most effective way."

Sloan Gaon is a seasoned, digitally focused CEO who excels in special situations including turnarounds, strategic pivots, business evolutions and business scaling at both public and private equity/VC-backed companies. His success includes transforming, scaling and leading companies that generated over $500M of value for the company's shareholders. Most recently, he led the sale of venture-backed PulsePoint (www.pulsepoint.com) to a sale to WebMD/Internet Brands. Prior to PulsePoint, he reinvigorated a 14-year-old startup in Dotmenu (DBA Campusfood.com and Allmenus.com), by refocusing its product strategy and developing a national expansion plan, that eventually led to a sale of the company to Grubhub prior to its successful IPO. "Sloan is a brilliant executive, and his passion for clear communication will undoubtedly be a driving force in this product launch and the expansion of Site Impact as a whole. In addition, his knowledge and expertise will drive growth for our company long term and keep us forward moving as we embrace the opportunities ahead," said Brandon Rosen, Board Chairman & Founder of Site Impact.

This impressive group joins industry leaders CEO Jennifer Gressman and founder Brandon Rosen on Site Impact's Advisory board as it continues its mission to drive digital inclusion and innovation. "Having the right people in the room leads to a wider and more inclusive perspective to look at projects, products, and initiatives," said Gressman.

About Site Impact:
Site Impact specializes in multi-channel direct digital marketing services. The company achieves measurable results for clients ranging from Fortune 500 corporations, locally owned and operated small businesses, as well as advertising agencies who use the company's private white label marketing services. Site Impact's team is comprised of industry and digital marketing leaders who play a key role in the company's culture and our continued growth and success. Two years in a row, Site Impact has been named one of the "Best Companies to Work For" by Florida Trend Magazine and a consecutive three years awarded as a "Top Workplace" by the Sun-Sentinel. Site Impact recently expanded with the acquisition of California-based digital media marketing agency, Mendez Media Marketing, Inc. and sister software company, databyrd Inc.

About Centrifi:
Centrifi brings a digital reporting tool, proposal builder, and order management system together in one easy to use dashboard to the world of digital media and marketing. This tool will revolutionize the digital marketing industry, giving businesses the information they need in one convenient place to make informed, data driven, real time marketing decisions.

Media Contact:
For more information about Site Impact, visit https://siteimpact.com/
Contact: Sara Mendez, CMO - sara.mendez@siteimpact.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/site-impact-forms-all-star-advisory-board-to-support-continued-growth-301740009.html

SOURCE Site Impact

