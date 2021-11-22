SMI 12’541 0.0%  SPI 16’079 -0.2%  Dow 35’898 0.8%  DAX 16’149 -0.1%  Euro 1.0481 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’354 -0.1%  Gold 1’819 -1.5%  Bitcoin 54’120 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9307 0.2%  Öl 79.8 1.5% 
AFK Sistema Aktie [Valor: 2065831 / ISIN: US48122U2042]
22.11.2021 17:05:05

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

AFK Sistema
4.25 CHF 33.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

22-Nov-2021 / 19:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Moscow, November 22, 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment company, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sistema Finance JSC ("Sistema Finance") acquired     7 184 300 of the Company's ordinary shares (ISIN: RU000A0DQZE3) under the Company's buyback programme that will be carried out till 17 September 2022 (the "Programme"). The shares were purchased on Moscow Exchange (MOEX) by the broker on behalf of Sistema Finance and transferred to Sistema Finance.

Aggregated information:

Date(s) of purchase by the broker on MOEX

Date(s) of shares transfer to Sistema Finance

Number of shares purchased

VWAP of shares purchased, RUB

11.11.2021

15.11.2021

1 435 700

27,78

12.11.2021

16.11.2021

1 435 000

27,80

15.11.2021

17.11.2021

1 439 600

27,66

16.11.2021

18.11.2021

1 435 000

27,85

17.11.2021

19.11.2021

1 439 000

27,75

Sistema was notified of the acquisition by Sistema Finance on November 22, 2021.

Since the beginning of the Programme Sistema Finance has acquired 251 143 571 ordinary shares.

 

***

 

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com.

 

***

 

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

 

This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the shares or securities of PJSFC Sistema and/or any of its subsidiaries and affiliated companies.

 
