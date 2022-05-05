Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’867 -0.1%  SPI 15’266 -0.1%  Dow 33’136 -2.7%  DAX 13’903 -0.5%  Euro 1.0384 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’697 -0.8%  Gold 1’879 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36’622 -5.2%  Dollar 0.9867 1.4%  Öl 110.0 -0.2% 
1 Aktie gratis
AFK Sistema Aktie [Valor: 2065831 / ISIN: US48122U2042]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.05.2022 18:50:07

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

AFK Sistema
4.25 CHF 33.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Sistema PJSFC (SSA)
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

05-May-2022 / 19:50 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema announces EGM date

Moscow, Russia 5 May 2022  Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that on 5 May 2022 the Board of Directors resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting to elect the Corporations Board of Directors.

 

The record date for participation in the EGM is 16 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 9 July 2022 will be deemed valid for the EGM. Shareholders proposals on nominees to the Board of Directors will be accepted until 9 June 2022.

 

Sistema also informs shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2022 cannot be held within the specified timeframe. The Board of Directors is currently inquorate due to the resignation of some directors, and consequently lacks the authority to make decisions normally falling within its powers, except for decisions related to the convening and preparation of the EGM to elect the new Board of Directors. A decision on the new date for the AGM will be made by the Board of Directors elected at the EGM on 9 July 2022.

***

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact:

Public Relations

Sergey Kopytov

Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05

kopytov@sistema.ru

Investor Relations

Sergey Levitskiy

Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00

s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the SSA ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistemas ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru. 
ISIN: US48122U2042
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: SSA
LEI Code: 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694
Sequence No.: 159991
EQS News ID: 1345257

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1345257&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu AFK Sistema

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

16:55 Vontobel: derinews Magazin Mai 2022
13:45 Ebay spürt die Inflation
11:55 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 19% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
09:09 SMI vor kräftiger Erholung
09:08 Marktüberblick: Airbus im Aufwind
07:57 Weekly-Hits: Telekom – Spannende Entwicklungen / Logitech – Licht und Schatten
03.05.22 Marktupdate 03. Mai: Volatilität bestimmt das Börsengeschehen | BX Swiss TV
02.05.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’547.38 15.60 SMIR9U
Short 12’772.32 12.06 SMIUBU
Short 13’178.76 8.53 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11’866.78 05.05.2022 17:30:00
Long 11’353.77 16.58 PSSM8U
Long 11’134.64 12.77 OSSM2U
Long 10’674.67 8.59 OSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheidung: US-Börsen legen letztlich kräftig zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Viele asiatische Märkte weiterhin mit Feiertagspause - Hang Seng mit Verlusten
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheidung: SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel uneinheitlich
Börsen im Angstmodus: Diese fünf US-Aktien sind jetzt die Analystenfavoriten
US-Notenbank erhöht Leitzins wie erwartet
Swiss Re-Aktie schlussendlich leichter: Swiss Re startet mit grossem Verlust ins Jahr
Meyer Burger-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Markus Nikles wird neuer Finanzchef
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger schiessen auf Berkshire-Hauptversammlung erneut gegen den Bitcoin
Bachem Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich vermehrt von Bachem
Geberit-Aktie letztlich dennoch schwächer: Markantes Wachstum im ersten Quartal verzeichnet - Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Credit Suisse-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Zahlung im Bermuda-Fall auf rund 600 Millionen US-Dollar beziffert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheidung: SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel uneinheitlich

Der heimische Aktienmarkt trat im Donnerstagshandel letztlich auf der Stelle, während sich der deutsche Leitindex schwächer präsentierte. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In Shanghai und Hongkong zeigten sich die Märkte uneinheitlich, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit