Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces EGM date

Sistema announces EGM date

Moscow, Russia 5 May 2022 Sistema PJSFC (Sistema or the Corporation) (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that on 5 May 2022 the Board of Directors resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting to elect the Corporations Board of Directors.

The record date for participation in the EGM is 16 May 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 9 July 2022 will be deemed valid for the EGM. Shareholders proposals on nominees to the Board of Directors will be accepted until 9 June 2022.

Sistema also informs shareholders that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) scheduled for 24 June 2022 cannot be held within the specified timeframe. The Board of Directors is currently inquorate due to the resignation of some directors, and consequently lacks the authority to make decisions normally falling within its powers, except for decisions related to the convening and preparation of the EGM to elect the new Board of Directors. A decision on the new date for the AGM will be made by the Board of Directors elected at the EGM on 9 July 2022.

