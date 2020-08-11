11.08.2020 19:39:00

SIRVA Expands Global Removal Services in Europe

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA Inc., a leading global relocation and moving company, today announced that it has plans to expand its moving operations across Continental Europe.

Allied Van Lines - 2017 Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards. (PRNewsFoto/Allied Van Lines) (PRNewsfoto/Allied Van Lines, Inc.)

This expansion will further strengthen SIRVA's existing global network across Europe by providing direct delivery of removal services across key markets; namely Belgium, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, Norway, and the Netherlands while further strengthening our existing offering in United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. 

"The expansion of our moving capability across Europe complements our existing strong full-service offerings of relocation and moving in the Americas and Asia Pacific," said Jacob George, Chief Operating Officer and President of SIRVA Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East. "The combining of our relocation and moving offering is consistent with our value proposition of providing an integrated solution to our clients and customers thus enhancing our customers' overall relocation experience." The moving operations within Europe will operate under SIRVA's Allied brand. In keeping with a global brand, operations in Asia Pacific and the Middle East will also be rebranded as Allied.

ABOUT SIRVA, Inc.
SIRVA, Inc. is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 75 owned locations and more than 1,000 franchised and agent locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation and household goods to commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA, Team Relocations, Allied, northAmerican & SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide. For more information about SIRVA visit sirva.com.

ABOUT ALLIED
Allied is an experienced leader in household goods moving and specialized transportation services. Allied is one of the world's largest moving companies and an established global brand of SIRVA, Inc., a leader in providing relocation services to corporations, consumers and governments around the world. Allied is recognized as The International Moving Company of the Year for five years by the Expatriate Management & Mobility Awards, America's Best Customer Service for 2020 by Newsweek, America's Most Recommended Moving Company by Women's Choice Awards and 2017 International Moving Company of the Year by the Forum for Expatriate Management. For more information about Allied, visit allied.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ricardo Ramos, Marketing Director
Tel. 630-234-0418

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sirva-expands-global-removal-services-in-europe-301110238.html

SOURCE Allied Van Lines

