SiriusXM teams Up with Calm to launch 'The Calm Channel'

The Calm Channel will feature soothing music and relaxing soundscapes to help create a peaceful state-of-mind

Channel includes mini meditations, "Mindful Moments," to air four times daily

Special channel will now be available as part of SiriusXM's Stream Free

TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM and Calm, the leading meditation and mindfulness app, announced today the launch of The Calm Channel, a new channel featuring soothing music, tranquil soundscapes and mindfulness meditations. The Calm Channel is available on channel 68, as well as any time on demand on the SiriusXM app, as part of SiriusXM's Stream Free offer through May 31.

SiriusXM's The Calm Channel is an exclusive pop-up music channel featuring soothing sounds of ambient music, nature melodies, quiet lullabies and simple meditations providing the perfect backdrop to take a deep breath and let go of life's daily stresses. Listeners are instantly transported into a relaxing environment with music and meditations to guide you throughout the day – from awakening soundscapes to a mid-day meditation and more calming lullabies at night. Mini meditations, called "Mindful Moments," will run four times a day at 8 am, Noon, 4 pm and 8 pm ET.

The Calm Channel is now available exclusively on SiriusXM radios (channel 68) and on the SiriusXM app throughout May and June. SiriusXM's Spa channel (formerly on channel 68) will move over to SiriusXM's streaming and digital platforms through June.

The Calm Channel is available to SiriusXM subscribers nationwide and to everyone – including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber – on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM's recently announced free streaming access period through May 31. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.ca/streamfree.

About Calm

Calm is the #1 app for mental fitness, designed to help you manage stress, sleep better and live a happier, healthier life. With hundreds of hours of original audio content available in six languages, Calm supports users in more than 190 countries. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2020 , Calm boasts over 80 million downloads to date, averaging 100,000 new users daily. For more information, please visit www.calm.com .

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

