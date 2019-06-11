11.06.2019 17:44:00

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces June 2019 Distribution

BURLINGTON, ON, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") today declared a cash distribution of $0.105 per unit for the period May 1, 2019 to May 31, 2019. The distribution will be payable on June 28, 2019 to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 20, 2019.

About SIR Corp.

SIR is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 60 restaurants and one seasonal retail outlet in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include: Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 39 locations; Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with nine locations; and Canyon Creek®, with six locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Wine Tavern, Reds® Midtown Tavern, Reds® Square One and The Loose Moose®. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership in consideration for a Royalty, payable by SIR to the Partnership, equal to six percent of the revenue of the 58 restaurants (57 operating restaurants and one closed restaurant) currently included in the Royalty Pool. SIR also owns Duke's Refresher® & Bar in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com. 

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:27
China importierte im Mai wegen US-Sanktionen weniger Öl
15:53
Vontobel: derimail - Versicherer- und Pharmatitel mit üppigem Sicherheitspuffer
14:05
Wankelmutige Autobauer, wachstumsstarker Cloud-Spezialist
11:16
SMI - Auf zu neuen Höhen?
10:00
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
SMI: Was geht jetzt noch?
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rohstoffexperte: Ab welchem Preis man wieder Gold kaufen sollte
Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?
Krypto-Bulle Novogratz: Der Bitcoin wird in dieser Range konsolidieren
Warum Anleger bei der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie vorsichtig sein sollten
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Dienstag zwischenzeitlich ein neues Allzeithoch verzeichnen. Der DAX zeigte sich stärker. Die Asiatischen Aktienmärkte konnten Gewinne verbuchen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB