SipCozy Launches One Of The World's First Alcohol-Removed, Hemp-Infused Rosé Wines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SipCozy, a new infused beverage developed by and for women, announced today the launch of its alcohol-removed, hemp-infused wine sourced from California's Central Coast. Created with the lifestyles of modern Millennial women top of mind, the dealcoholized grenache blend rosé offers an elevated infused experience that embraces better-for-you practices by combining the relaxation and potential wellness benefits of cannabis without the intoxicating effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) or negative post-consumption effects of alcohol.

"Today's busy lifestyles and growing list of responsibilities combined with society's ever-growing demand for wellness show that there is a void in the current adult beverage market space," said SipCozy Founder and Owner Alex Klempf. "SipCozy was created as a new beverage option that women can easily enjoy every day, offering the potential benefits of hemp extract without the negative side effects of alcohol. SipCozy's functional ingredients allow women to embrace a cozy state of mind no matter their environment, whether enjoying by yourself for a sense of clarity or shared with a group of girlfriends over a delicious meal."

Developed with assistance from veteran winemaker Meredith Leahy, SipCozy is a grenache blend rosé that is carefully sourced from Central California's highest-quality vineyards. Once traditionally fermented, the rosé is then dealcoholized using cutting-edge technology by specialists at BevZero and infused with 40 milligrams of premium broad-spectrum hemp extract per bottle through a state-of-the-art nanoemulsion process by advanced infusion technology company Vertosa. The unique formula contains non-detectable levels of the psychoactive substance THC using a limit of detection at 0.01mg/g, falling below the 0.3 percent standard level for industrial hemp.

With only 45 calories per 6-ounce serving, SipCozy rosé can easily be integrated into everyday lifestyles as a traditional wine and adult beverage alternative. Fragrant hints of floral, herbal and citrus complement any occasion for a refreshingly crisp taste that pairs well with salads, seafood and light pasta dishes. SipCozy rosé is shelf stable, but best served chilled and swirled before sipping.

Beginning today, SipCozy is sold online direct-to-consumer at www.SipCozy.com and is available for purchase by the bottle for $18. Consumers must be at least 21 years old and fully compliant with state regulations where it will be available for purchase. SipCozy is looking to establish its online brand presence and expand into retail stores in 2020.

About SipCozy
SipCozy is one of the world's first alcohol-removed, hemp-infused rosé wines to launch to market. Founded by wellness devotee Alex Klempf, the grenache blend rosé is dealcoholized and infused with 40 milligrams of premium broad-spectrum hemp extract per bottle. Its functional ingredients allow consumers to embrace better-for-you practices by combining the relaxation and potential wellness benefits of cannabis without the intoxicating effects of THC or negative post-consumption effects of alcohol. Hints of floral, herbal and citrus complement any occasion for a refreshing, yet low-calorie traditional wine and adult beverage alternative. Ideal for enjoying on one's own or shared with a group of girlfriends, SipCozy provides the gateway to a cozy state of mind for a blissful and relaxing experience. The spirited beverage–sans spirits–offers a sense of clarity and comfort in today's mix of shifting aspirations and modern lifestyles. To learn more about SipCozy, please visit www.SipCozy.com or follow @SipCozy on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sipcozy-launches-one-of-the-worlds-first-alcohol-removed-hemp-infused-rose-wines-300970214.html

SOURCE SipCozy

