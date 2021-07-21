SMI 12’022 0.6%  SPI 15’471 0.7%  Dow 34’771 0.8%  DAX 15’423 1.4%  Euro 1.0830 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’027 1.8%  Gold 1’804 -0.4%  Bitcoin 29’331 6.9%  Dollar 0.9180 -0.5%  Öl 72.3 5.3% 
21.07.2021 18:56:00

SIOR Snapshot Sentiment Report Shows Highest Market Confidence On Record

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summertime emerges, so have businesses and economies, report members of the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors® (SIOR), the world's premier organization for industrial and office commercial real estate professionals. The second quarter SIOR Snapshot Sentiment Report provides member feedback on the performance of transactions and the current state and future predictions of the market. SIORs say commercial real estate (CRE) is rebounding at a record pace, with the office sector finally making its comeback.

SIOR Logo (PRNewsfoto/SIOR)

Market confidence grew to its highest on record, at 7.6 (out of 10).

  • The largest increase was seen in the office sector, rising from 5.9 in Q1 to 6.7 in Q2.
  • Industrial confidence remained steady at 8.0.

On-schedule deals have also reached their highest levels in a year, with office being the primary growth factor.

  • 79% of transactions are on schedule, a nearly 150% increase since Q2 2020 (32%).
  • 77% of office transactions are on schedule, a 175% increase from last year when only 28% were progressing.
  • On-time industrial transactions slightly dipped but remained strong at 80% in Q2.

Overall leasing activity rose to its highest level in more than five years, with 72% of SIORs reporting more leasing. This was a 16% increase from Q1 (62%).

  • Office brokers accounted for the main increase, with 68% reporting higher leasing activity, up from 38% in Q1.
  • Industrial office leasing saw little change with 74% still noting higher activity.

"The results speak for themselves – while each sector tells a slightly different story, commercial real estate looks more and more resilient," says SIOR CEO Robert Thornburgh, SIOR. "This report shows the quantitative results behind the world's top brokers who weathered the pandemic storm and dug in their heels to grow and deliver innovative results to their clients, no matter what the situation."

The full report can be found on SIOR's Thought Leadership page.

About SIOR (www.sior.com)

The Society of Industrial and Office Realtors ® (SIOR) is the leading society for industrial and office real estate professionals. Only the industry's top professionals qualify for the SIOR designation and adhere to the highest levels of accountability and ethical standards. There are more than 3,400 SIOR members in 42 countries.  www.sior.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sior-snapshot-sentiment-report-shows-highest-market-confidence-on-record-301338767.html

SOURCE Society of Industrial and Office Realtors

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Die Deltavariante des Coronavirus sorgt zunehmend für Nervosität und auch die Inflationssorgen sind weiterhin präsent. Was den Märkten in dieser Woche dagegen helfen könnte erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

 

Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13:56 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:40 Meme-Aktien: AMC startet wieder durch
09:44 Marktüberblick: Munich Re nach Zahlen gesucht
09:07 SMI zeigt Reaktion
20.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
20.07.21 Marktupdate 20.Juli 2021: Delta bringt Volatilität | BX Swiss TV
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie schliesst im Minus: Schweizer Zulassung für Polivy - Japan lässt COVID-Medikamentencocktail zu - Kanada-Zulassung für Phesgo
Kaufchance beim Bitcoin? Wieso Indikatoren einen Aufschwung andeuten
Relief-Aktie fällt: Partner NRx stellt neue Daten zu Aviptadil in Corona-Behandlung vor
ABB übernimmt spanische Roboterfirma Asti Mobile Robotics - ABB-Aktie fester
Roche-Aktie schliesst fester: FDA vergibt für Venclexta-Kombination Breakthrough-Therapy-Status
Novartis lässt im zweiten Quartal Corona-Belastungen mit deutlichem Gewinnplus hinter sich - Aktie letztlich im Minus
Wall Street schliesst erholt -- SMI beendet Sitzung in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Netflix-Aktie tief im Minus: Wachstum stockt
SoftwareONE übernimmt polnischen SAP-Cloudtechnologie-Experten SE16N - Aktie gibt ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit