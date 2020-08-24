24.08.2020 03:00:00

SINTRONES Edge AI GPU Computing Solution enabling flexibility: EBOX-7000

TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINTRONES, one of the global leaders in computing technology in vehicles, announces the launch of the new EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU Computing. The new EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU Computing is suitable for various factory automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) control system in large-scale processes such as mining and manufacturing. It is powered by Intel 9th Gen Core i7/ Intel 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 CPU with 6 x RJ45 GbE (optional 4 x PoE Max. 100W). EBOX-7000 features two LTE SIM Card Sockets with automatic SIM Card detection (Taiwan Patent No. M592609). It supports both 5G and LTE standard for wireless network performance. Furthermore, the users can simply remove the HDD and use it as a portable hard drive with USB port and power connector. No additional converter needed.

EBOX-7000 provides PCIe card expansion including a riser card w/ 1 x PCIe x16 slot (1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 interface) or optional riser card w/ 2 x PCIe x16 slot (2 x PCIe 3.0 x8 interface). Both riser cards can be up to 185mm length total 90W~150W PCIe cards. It is expandable with Nvidia Tesla Card, Nvidia GPU card, Nvme card, image capture card and I/O card. Furthermore, EBOX-7000 can be used in edge AI enhancements, intelligent video analytics AI Video analysis, IIoT, traffic management and machine vision.

EBOX-7000 features TPM 2.0 and memory 2 x DDR4 2400/2666 MHz SO-DIMM up to 32GB. In addition, the environmental tolerance continually maintains a wide range of operating temperatures (-40°C ~ 70°C) allowing it to operate in extreme and rugged environment conditions.

Another highlight of EBOX-7000 is the SINTRONE self-developed technology SINSmart - it provides reliable monitoring of network-connected remote power control devices, Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and UPS for power management. It has remote monitoring of voltage, UPS delay setup and Digital, IO/WDT/System temperature control. This feature supports edge ai gpu computing with reliable remote connectivity. Furthermore, it has automatic recovery short circuit protection and vehicle power ignition for variety vehicles. Includes an optional battery backup kit (SINTRONE patented technology), for continuous operations, providing an extra 10 minutes after power drain or failure of the main power source to increase the reliability of the system.

Key Features:

  • Intel 9th Gen Core i7/ Intel 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3
  • 1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 Interface Expansion (optional 2 x PCIe 3.0 x8 Interface)
  • 6 x RJ45 GbE (optional 4 x PoE Max. 100W)
  • 8 x GPI, 4 x GPO and 2 x RS-232/422/485
  • 1 x DP + 1 x HDMI + 1 x DVI-I (Single Link w/o Analog Video)
  • Dual Hot Swappable SATA Storage RAID 0,1,5
  • 9-48V DC Input and Operating Temp.: -40~70°C
  • TPM 2.0

For more information, please visit www.sintrones.com, Products / Edge AI GPU Computing.

About SINTRONES

SNTRONES is a world-renowned and ISO 9001 & IRIS ISO/TS 22163 certified company of in-vehicle computing system products. We are dedicated to provide our customers with high quality system products that meet international traffic standards certification, including EN50121, EN50155, E-Mark, IEC60945, IACS E10, DNV and MIL-810. SINTRONES in-vehicle computing solutions have been widely adopted and approved by many well-known international brands and companies in industries.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200820/2891979-1

SOURCE SINTRONES

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Diese Fehler sollte man beim Aktienkauf unbedingt vermeiden
Umgang mit Aktien von Krisen-Gewinnern: Börsenexperte Cramer empfiehlt Depotanpassungen
S&P bestätigt AAA-Rating für die Schweiz - Ausblick stabil
Hohes Potenzial für Aktie: Investor vertraut in Krisengewinner PayPal
Novartis erreicht Ziele mit Spartalizumab (PDR001) in Kombitherapie nicht
Höhere Ladezeiten: Darum dauert es nun länger, einen Tesla aufzuladen
Diese Chancen und Risiken birgt eine TikTok-Übernahme für Microsoft
Erholung des Geschäfts: Chef von Richemont-Tochter YOOX erkennt Parallelen zur Finanzkrise
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tendiert nordwärts

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB