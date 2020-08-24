SINTRONES Edge AI GPU Computing Solution enabling flexibility: EBOX-7000

TAIPEI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SINTRONES, one of the global leaders in computing technology in vehicles, announces the launch of the new EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU Computing. The new EBOX-7000 Edge AI GPU Computing is suitable for various factory automation and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) control system in large-scale processes such as mining and manufacturing. It is powered by Intel 9th Gen Core i7/ Intel 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3 CPU with 6 x RJ45 GbE (optional 4 x PoE Max. 100W). EBOX-7000 features two LTE SIM Card Sockets with automatic SIM Card detection (Taiwan Patent No. M592609). It supports both 5G and LTE standard for wireless network performance. Furthermore, the users can simply remove the HDD and use it as a portable hard drive with USB port and power connector. No additional converter needed.

EBOX-7000 provides PCIe card expansion including a riser card w/ 1 x PCIe x16 slot (1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 interface) or optional riser card w/ 2 x PCIe x16 slot (2 x PCIe 3.0 x8 interface). Both riser cards can be up to 185mm length total 90W~150W PCIe cards. It is expandable with Nvidia Tesla Card, Nvidia GPU card, Nvme card, image capture card and I/O card. Furthermore, EBOX-7000 can be used in edge AI enhancements, intelligent video analytics AI Video analysis, IIoT, traffic management and machine vision.

EBOX-7000 features TPM 2.0 and memory 2 x DDR4 2400/2666 MHz SO-DIMM up to 32GB. In addition, the environmental tolerance continually maintains a wide range of operating temperatures (-40°C ~ 70°C) allowing it to operate in extreme and rugged environment conditions.

Another highlight of EBOX-7000 is the SINTRONE self-developed technology SINSmart - it provides reliable monitoring of network-connected remote power control devices, Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches and UPS for power management. It has remote monitoring of voltage, UPS delay setup and Digital, IO/WDT/System temperature control. This feature supports edge ai gpu computing with reliable remote connectivity. Furthermore, it has automatic recovery short circuit protection and vehicle power ignition for variety vehicles. Includes an optional battery backup kit (SINTRONE patented technology), for continuous operations, providing an extra 10 minutes after power drain or failure of the main power source to increase the reliability of the system.

Key Features:

Intel 9th Gen Core i7/ Intel 8th Gen Core i7/i5/i3

1 x PCIe 3.0 x16 Interface Expansion (optional 2 x PCIe 3.0 x8 Interface)

6 x RJ45 GbE (optional 4 x PoE Max. 100W)

8 x GPI, 4 x GPO and 2 x RS-232/422/485

1 x DP + 1 x HDMI + 1 x DVI-I (Single Link w/o Analog Video)

Dual Hot Swappable SATA Storage RAID 0,1,5

9-48V DC Input and Operating Temp.: -40~70°C

TPM 2.0

For more information, please visit www.sintrones.com , Products / Edge AI GPU Computing .

About SINTRONES

SNTRONES is a world-renowned and ISO 9001 & IRIS ISO/TS 22163 certified company of in-vehicle computing system products. We are dedicated to provide our customers with high quality system products that meet international traffic standards certification, including EN50121, EN50155, E-Mark, IEC60945, IACS E10, DNV and MIL-810. SINTRONES in-vehicle computing solutions have been widely adopted and approved by many well-known international brands and companies in industries.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200820/2891979-1

SOURCE SINTRONES