Sino Group welcomes proposed "arts x technology" blueprint in Policy Address

HONG KONG, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Policy Address has devoted a section on the synergetic development of arts and technology in Hong Kong. It is proposed that collaboration and cross-fertilisation between the two sectors should be promoted to generate new possibilities and opportunities for the creative industry and society at large.

Sino Group is committed to creating better lifescapes by delivering products and services in a way that respects 6 key areas: green, wellness, design, innovation, heritage and community. Over the past years, the Group has been actively enhancing the synergy between arts, design and technology to foster the growth of the local creative industry. Keeping a finger on the pulse of the market, the Group launched the "Feel the Motion" programme in October 2020 to nurture talent for the field of motion design. In line with the government's policy direction, the programme will help promote diversified economic development and create new career paths and development opportunities for the young generation.

Sino Group's "Feel the Motion" programme nurtures "arts tech" talent

The "Feel the Motion" programme is launched by Sino Group in collaboration with Hong Kong-based motion design studio eMotionLAB. Aimed at nurturing "arts tech" talent, the programme provides learning and training opportunities for young people leveraging the Group's influence in the business sector. Young people from Guangdong, Shenzhen and Zhuhai will be invited to take part through the affiliated educational institutions and design organisations from the Greater Bay Area.

The highlight of the programme, the "Accelerator Workshops", attracted over 100 applications and portfolios from young people who are interested in entering the field of motion design. The 30 shortlisted candidates will soon embark on a 6-month journey to equip themselves with "future-proof" skills that will increase their competitiveness and meet the rapidly growing demand for motion design in the market.

A total of 12 "Accelerator Workshops", covering theories, practice and group work, will be held online every Saturday. Based on the curriculum, the students will be required to complete various assignments. A professional tutor will assess each assignment carefully and provide the students with advice on a one-to-one basis. The students will also have the opportunity to engage in a commissioned project that simulates what they may encounter in the real-life work environment to better understand the industry and gain practical experience.

Towards the end of the programme, students will produce motion design works of 15-30 seconds following the tutor's instructions. A maximum of 6 outstanding works, whether conducted individually or as a group, will each be awarded HK$20,000 and showcased at Sino Group's properties. Many students have expressed excitement about the invaluable opportunity to put their knowledge into practice and the prospect of having their works showcased in public. The first batch of works is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

Promoting the local design industry by helping young talents upgrade themselves

This year, Sino Group is set on promoting the development of motion design in Hong Kong. Over the past three years, the Group has worked with a number of motion design companies on different thematic animations and organised an international motion design contest which attracted the participation of young designers from around the world and was recognised by the industry. Since 2017, Sino Group's Tsim Sha Tsui Centre & Empire Centre have been showcasing moving images on their multi-media wall, formed by over 82,000 LED bulbs, which is one of the biggest along Victoria Harbour. Andrea Leung, General Manager of Leasing Marketing and Promotions at Sino Group, said: "The development of shopping malls is becoming increasingly diversified. They are no longer mere shopping destinations but also places where people gather for leisure and recreation. To enhance the customer experience, Sino Malls introduce digital art including motion graphics with the use of large-scale multi-media screens. We are confident that 'Feel the Motion' will motivate more young talent to join the motion design industry and inject vitality to the community."

Andrea Leung further explains: "Sino Group has been actively incorporating the concept of sustainability into its businesses through promoting innovation, cultural heritage and community bond. With the 'Feel the Motion' programme organised with eMotionLAB, we are hoping to help young people aspiring to start a design career to equip themselves. The platform strives to unleash their potential through professional guidance and motivate them to showcase their diverse abilities and talents. Through displaying their works in our properties, Sino Group also wishes to share positive messages with locals and visitors alike."

Mandy Tsang, founder and director of eMotionLAB, said: "With the popularisation of social media and smartphones, moving images can be expected to become a big thing in the near future. Demand for motion design from commercial clients is on the rise, but the local industry has yet to receive the resources and attention it deserves. We are pleased to be working with Sino Group to provide training and practical opportunities for young people who aspire to embark on a career in motion design and deepen their knowledge of the industry."

About Sino Group

Sino Group is one of the leading property developers in Hong Kong with core business in developing residential, office, industrial and retail properties for sale and investment. The Group is also a major player in hotel investment and management, club management, property management, car park operations as well as environmental and security services.

The Group employs more than 10,000 committed staff members, who share the vision of creating better lifescapes. Lifescape is our vision – to build a better life together, where the community thrives in harmony by embracing green living and wellness, by engaging with all and pursuing meaningful designs, and by seeking innovation while respecting heritage and culture. Committed and together, we create a better community where people live, work and play.

The group supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and incorporate sustainability in all levels of our business operations. We produce an annual sustainability report that adheres to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards, and have policies in place to track and report our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

About eMotionLAB

eMotionLAB is a Moving Branding studio that provides strategy, creative, filming and post-production services, making your brand move with storytelling, emotions and craftsmanship.

eMotionLAB has collaborated with many scaled corporates and brands, which include the Sino Group, Jardine Matheson, Kerry Logistics Network, L'Occitane, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Hong Kong International Airport, Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the HKSAR Government. eMotionLAB has also been extensively acknowledged and awarded for its motion designs, such as the globally recognized "Hong Kong's Most Valuable Companies 2016" of the media consultancy agent Mediazone Publishing Group, Red Dot Design Award of the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen, Golden Pin Design Award of Taiwan Design Center, as well as the Successful Design Award of the Chinese Successful Design Awards.

