27.04.2021 08:42:00

Sinic Holdings Won Two Highest Honors in FinanceAsia's Asia's Best Companies 2021 Poll

HONG KONG, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited ("Sinic Holdings" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2103.HK) won two highest honors in the "Asia's Best Companies 2021" opinion poll conducted by FinanceAsia, one of the most respected financial media in Asia Pacific, which demonstrated the Company's outstanding performance as well as high recognition from capital market and investors.

Sinic Holdings won the highest honors in two award categories, including:

- Most Committed to Environmental Stewardship (Mainland China)
- Best Investor Relations (Hong Kong)

FinanceAsia is the most representative and influential capital market professional journal in the Asia-Pacific region. It is also an international authoritative financial magazine for institutional investors, analysts and fund managers. FinanceAsia was founded in 1996, which now belongs to the Haymarket Group, the largest publishing company in the UK. The poll was conducted by FinanceAsia annually. Votes were casted by leading analysts and investors across the regions, who were invited to rank companies in the region according to their overall management and performances in specific aspects.

Mr. ZHANG Yuanlin, Chairman and Executive Director of Sinic Holdings said: "We are truly honored to receive the awards and would like to thank all investors and analysts for their continued support. We believe that excellent environmental, social and corporate governance practices are critical for a company to deliver sustainable success in the long-term. In the future, Sinic will continue to uphold highest standards of global best practices, and maintain excellent investor relations and environmental, social and corporate governance, in order to continuously create long-term value for stakeholders, and to contribute to the environment and sustainable development."

About Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited is a large-scale and comprehensive property developer in the PRC, focusing on the development of residential and commercial properties. Through over 10 years of operations, the Company has successfully established a leading position among residential property developers in Jiangxi Province and expanded its property development business into the Yangtze River Delta Region, the Greater Bay Region and the Central and Western China core cities and other regions with high-growth potential. According to the rankings of CRIC, China Index Academy and EH Consulting, the company ranked 35th, 32nd, and 34th in terms of sales amount (full scale) among real estate development enterprises of China in 2020. The Company was recognized as one of the China's Top 50 Real Estate Developers jointly by the China Real Estate Industry Association, Shanghai Yiju Real Estate Research Institution and China Real Estate Appraisal Center in 2018 and 2019, and one of the China's Top 30 Real Estate Developers in 2020 and Growth Top 10 in 2020 by the China Real Estate Top 10 Research Committee and China Index Academy in 2020.

SOURCE Sinic Holdings (Group) Company Limited

