18.08.2020 13:10:00

Singlewire Software Wins Spaces4Learning New Product of the Year Awards for InformaCast Fusion

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer, has won New Product of the Year Awards for its InformaCast Fusion offering in Spaces4Learning's K-12 and higher education contests. The New Product Award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of manufacturers and suppliers whose products or services are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to enhance the learning environment. InformaCast Fusion won Platinum Awards in the Safety & Security category.

"Providing a secure learning environment is no easy task, especially with the ongoing pandemic adding more challenges for K-12 schools and higher education institutions to address," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management for Singlewire Software. "These awards highlight the benefits our InformaCast mass notification system offers when it comes to enhancing safety and communication."

InformaCast Fusion helps K-12 and higher ed institutions utilize mass notifications that reach on-premises and mobile devices with critical information. Text and audio can be sent to IP phones, IP speakers, digital signage, desktop computers, mobile devices and more to help reach the widest audience possible with alerts that impact their safety. InformaCast Fusion can be used to prepare for and manage crisis events related to the ongoing pandemic, active shooters, severe weather, and any other threatening situation a school may face. With the push of a button, notifications can reach an entire school community with the updates they need to stay out of harm's way.

"This has been a difficult time for education institutions, but the manufacturers and suppliers that serve this sector have really stepped up with great solutions to help ease the burden for schools, colleges and universities facing the challenges of reopening or remaining open amid the COVID-19 pandemic," said David Nagel, editorial director of Spaces4Learning. "Spaces4Learning congratulates all of our winners on their important contributions."

To learn more about how InformaCast Fusion can enhance safety in schools, districts, colleges and universities, visit https://www.singlewire.com/informacast-fusion.

About Singlewire Software
Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.

About Spaces4Learning
Spaces4Learning is a leading publication for education institutions, the architectural community, service providers, and others interested in creating high-quality facilities. The brand's magazine, website and digital products bring together a broad array of vital resources and services that keep facilities professionals abreast of current issues, trends and research; provide professional development opportunities; and connect those sharing a common interest. Learn more at http://www.spaces4learning.com.

###

 

SOURCE Singlewire Software

