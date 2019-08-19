Singlewire Software Wins Security Today New Product of the Year Award for InformaCast Fusion with Microsoft Teams

MADISON, Wis., August 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Singlewire Software, a leading emergency mass notification service provider, has received a 2019 New Product of the Year from Security Today magazine. The award program honors the outstanding product development achievements of security equipment manufacturers whose products are considered to be particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve security. Singlewire Software won for its InformaCast Fusion with Microsoft Teams solution in the Emergency Communication Systems category.

"I'm very pleased that many manufacturers take the time to share with us and our readers the products they have designed and brought to fruition," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor-in-chief of Security Today magazine. "Our world needs the technology and benefits from those people who are ever thinking about new ways to secure the world. There has never been a time in the history of mankind when security efforts are more needed than they are today."

InformaCast Fusion with Microsoft Teams is a mass notification solution that allows Teams users to trigger and receive InformaCast alerts from within the Teams interface. Teams users can initiate an InformaCast alert from Teams that is broadcast through Microsoft Teams, mobile phones, digital signage, and other connected devices. Following distribution, security team members will receive a prompt to join a Microsoft Teams channel to collaborate and follow up on the situation.

"With so many organizations using Microsoft Teams, we wanted to give them the ability to leverage it for safety purposes," said Pat Scheckel, executive vice president of product management and marketing for Singlewire Software. "The integration with our InformaCast mass notification system gives Teams users the ability to notify others about emergencies and manage ongoing situations, all without ever leaving Teams."

This is the second award Singlewire Software has won for InformaCast Fusion with Microsoft Teams. The tool previously won a Campus Safety BEST Award from Campus Safety Magazine.

Learn more about how InformaCast can help organizations enhance security and communication

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 7,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency mass notifications. Whether it's an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.

