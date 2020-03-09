Single-use Bioprocessing Market Worth $33.0 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global single-use bioprocessing market size is expected to reach USD 33.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Owing to the high demand for biopharmaceuticals, suppliers' product portfolios of disposables have become more robust. Single-use bioprocessing equipment suppliers are working closely with customers to fulfill the growing expectations of customers. Furthermore, significant advancements in bioreactor designing, stirring systems, and film technologies have spurred the revenue in the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

Simple and peripheral elements dominated the revenue share in 2019 owing to the high usage of transfer systems and bags

In addition, expanding applications of disposable sensors in upstream biopharmaceutical production has also driven the segment revenue

Apparatus and plants are expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the increase in investment in the disposable for downstream applications such as filtration and purification

Also, constant development in Single-Use Bioreactors (SUBs) with respect to scale and working volume is driving the segment

Currently, the major application of disposables is in upstream bioprocessing, leading to the large revenue share of this segment

The high usage rate of SUBs coupled with the continuous introduction of novel products to accelerate upstream processing is anticipated to spur revenue growth in this segment

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are estimated as the largest key end-users of this single-use bioprocessing market

The continuous expansion of single-use manufacturing facilities by contract manufacturing organizations is one of the key drivers for the growth of biopharmaceutical manufacturers

North America captured the largest revenue share in 2019 as a result of the presence of a substantial number of key biopharmaceutical developers in the region

Moreover, U.S. encompasses the largest biopharmaceutical market, which has positively influenced the uptake of disposables in this country

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, with China and India at the forefront, owing to the continuous expansion of biomanufacturing capabilities in the region

Domestic players are collaborating with global players for the establishment of joint ventures to drive biologics product in the region

This is anticipated to increase the use of SUS in Asia Pacific bioprocessing industry

Key players including GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Lonza, and Eppendorf AG dominate the market

With the wide acceptance of single-use bioprocessing products within the biopharmaceutical industry, these companies continue to supplant their conventional bioprocessing product line with new disposable products

Read 225 page research report with ToC on "Single-use Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Bioreactors, Sensors), By Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), By End Use (OEM, CMOs, CROs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/single-use-bioprocessing-market/

Increasing demand for disposables consumables has led to several acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, Wego Pharmaceuticals is engaged in a partnership with GE Healthcare for the manufacturing of disposables. Similarly, Emergent BioSolutions is working in collaboration with ABEC for the establishment of a Single-use System (SUS)-based dual plant in Maryland.

Intelligent biomanufacturing holds great potential in further advancements of single-use manufacturing. Thus, a substantial number of manufacturers are shifting towards automating their workflows which involves the use of SUS. In addition, an increase in the budget of biomanufacturers to incorporate new solutions within their manufacturing plants is anticipated to boost the adoption rate in the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global single-use bioprocessing market on the basis of product, workflow, end use, and region:

Single-use Bioprocessing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Simple & Peripheral Elements



Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems





Bags





Sampling Systems





Probe & Sensors





pH Sensor







Oxygen Sensors







Pressure Sensors







Temperature Sensors







Conductivity Sensors







Flow Sensors







Other Sensors







Tubing, Filters, Connectors, & Transfer Systems







Bags





Others



Bioreactors



Bioreactors, By Capacity





Upto 1000 L







Above 1000 to 2000 L







Above 2000 L





Mixing, Storage, & Filling Systems





Filtration system





Chromatography Systems





Others



Work Equipment



Cell Culture System





Syringes





Others

Single-use Bioprocessing Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Upstream



Fermentation



Downstream

Single-use Bioprocessing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Large Enterprise



Small & Medium Enterprise

Single-use Bioprocessing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

