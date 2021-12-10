SMI 12’612 0.1%  SPI 16’104 0.1%  Dow 35’755 0.0%  DAX 15’639 -0.3%  Euro 1.0436 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’208 -0.6%  Gold 1’775 -0.5%  Bitcoin 44’312 -4.7%  Dollar 0.9238 0.3%  Öl 74.1 -2.4% 
10.12.2021 01:04:04

Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Head South Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after halting the three-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 45 points or 1.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,140-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with profit taking expected particularly among the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets finished lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the industrials and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index gained 12.68 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 3,142.45 after trading between 3,134.40 and 3,152.34. Volume was 1.3 billion shares worth 867.3 million Singapore dollars. There were 280 gainers and 156 decliners.

Among the actives, City Developments soared 1.30 percent, while Comfort DelGro advanced 0.71 percent, Dairy Farm International dropped 0.99 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.13 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.64 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.38 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rallied 0.98 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.53 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.44 percent, SATS accelerated 1.03 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.50 percent, Singapore Airlines spiked 1.20 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 0.75 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 0.86 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.80 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.19 percent, Wilmar International surged 1.44 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gathered 0.77 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Ascendas REIT, SingTel and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday. The Dow moved into the green for a time before ending flat, while the NASDAQ and S&P 500 finished solidly in the red.

The Dow eased 0.06 points to finish at 25,754.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 269.62 points or 1.71 percent to close at 15,517.37 and the S&P 500 dropped 33.76 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,667.45.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on the recent strength in the markets, which saw stocks recover strongly from the post-Thanksgiving sell-off triggered by the detection of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

With concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant easing, traders are now looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. Reports suggest the Fed could decide to double the pace of tapering its asset purchase program to $30 billion per month.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time jobless claims pulled back by much more than expected last week.

Crude oil settled lower Thursday amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand following several countries imposing fresh restrictions on movements to curb the spread of Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $1.42 or 2 percent at $70.94 a barrel.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf 

Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Dufry AG
09.12.21 Tui stockt Angebot auf – Aktie vom Jahrestief erholt
09.12.21 Marktüberblick: HelloFresh enttäuscht
09.12.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs ohne vorzeitige Rückzahlung
09.12.21 Weekly-Hits: USA – Wachstumsserie setzt sich fort / Daimler – Abspaltung als Neubeginn
09.12.21 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
07.12.21 Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV
03.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie leicht im Minus: Augenmittel erzielt gute Ergebnisse in Behandlung von DME
Zur Rose-Aktie gibt deutlich ab: Kapitalerhöhung durchgeführt - Platzierungspreis bei 290 Franken
Nestlé-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Nestlé reduziert Beteiligung an L'Oréal
Credit Suisse-Aktien nach "Corona-Fauxpas" des CS-Präsidenten im Minus - weitere Rückerstattung für Greensill-Fonds geplant
BioNTech-Aktie rot: Booster erhöhen Impfschutz deutlich - EMA: Booster-Impfung schon nach drei Monaten möglich
Chinas Regierung will Evergrande nicht zur Hilfe kommen
Dow schliesst auf Vortagesniveau, US-Techtitel deutlich schwächer -- SMI minimal fester -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Deutliche Wertsteigerung: NFT-Kollektion von Budweiser extrem begehrt
Pfizer/BioNTech: Hoher Schutz vor Omikron-Variante braucht wohl 3 Impfdosen - Aktien im Minus
So gefährlich kann der Börsenneuling Rivian für Platzhirsch Tesla werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit