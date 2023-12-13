Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'151 0.2%  SPI 14'546 0.1%  Dow 36'578 0.5%  DAX 16'792 0.0%  Euro 0.9451 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'537 -0.1%  Gold 1'980 -0.1%  Bitcoin 36'128 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8754 -0.3%  Öl 73.3 -3.7% 
Tesla-Rivale Rivian mit neuem Angebot: US-Kunden können Elektro-Pickup R1T jetzt auch leasen
Diese Entwicklung erwarten die Experten von Capital Economics in 2024 für Zinsen und Inflation
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 klettert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels
Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ Composite notiert zum Ende des Dienstagshandels im Plus
13.12.2023 01:00:04

Singapore Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau and it's expected to see further upside on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on an improving outlook for interest rates. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties and industrials, while the financial shares were mixed.

For the day, the index added 12.11 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 3,102.31 after trading between 3,088.08 and 3,109.06.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT increased 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rose 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Investment gained 0.67 percent, City Developments and Singapore Technologies Engineering both climbed 0.80 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.72 percent, DBS Group collected 0.57 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 1.03 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 0.92 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust improved 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.32 percent, SATS sank 0.37 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 3.26 percent, SingTel rallied 0.85 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 1.42 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.68 percent and Keppel Corp, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Emperador, Thai Beverage, Seatrium Limited, Yangzijiang Financial and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off a soft open, quickly moving into the green and finishing well in positive territory.

The Dow advanced 173.01 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 36,577.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 100.91 points or 0.70 percent to close at 14,533.40 and the S&P 500 gained 21.26 points or 0.46 percent to end at 4,643.70.

The strength on Wall Street followed the release of a highly anticipated Labor Department report showing U.S. consumer prices inched up in line with economist estimates in November.

The data has added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will be looking to the accompanying statement and projections for signs the central bank could begin cutting rates next year.

Crude oil prices fell to a six-month low Tuesday amid lingering concerns about the outlook for fuel demand and worries about possible oversupply in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $2.71 or 3.8 percent at $68.61 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber

Heute zu Gast im BX Swiss Morningcall ist Peter Siber, COO, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei smzh ag. Mit Peter Siber besprechen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA und Börsen-Experte David Kunz die Herausforderungen der smzh ag. Die Bankensituation in der Schweiz und erläutern den Unterschied zwischen Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern.
Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

12.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
12.12.23 Börse Aktuell – Auf Powell und Lagarde kommt es nun an
12.12.23 Marktüberblick: Encavis unter Druck
12.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amazon, Lindt & Sprüngli, Netflix, VISA
12.12.23 SMI weiter auf der Überholspur
12.12.23 Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber
12.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Über der 200-Tage-Linie
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
07.12.23 Disney unterzieht sich einer Fitnesskur
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'612.66 19.22 GXSSMU
Short 11'826.62 13.85 NMSSMU
Short 12'257.83 8.99 0PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'151.22 12.12.2023 17:31:58
Long 10'667.45 18.74 SSQMQU
Long 10'413.50 13.20 SSOMSU
Long 10'011.94 8.99 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Dienstagnachmittag im Bärenmodus
Selecta in der Krise: Selecta steht angeblich vor Verkauf - Offenbar keine Chance mehr auf einen Börsengang
Roche-Aktie etwas fester: Roche legt Studiendaten zu Kadcyla, Hemlibra, Columvi und Lunsumio vor
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag tiefrot
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von Meyer Burger
Vor den Notenbanken-Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX kann Gewinne nach neuem Rekordhoch nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen höher
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Chaos rund um René Benkos insolvente SIGNA: Top-Manager Timo Herzberg wird wegen Verdachts fristlos entlassen
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger setzen DocMorris am Dienstagnachmittag unter Druck
Studie deckt auf: So viel Wasser wird bei einer Bitcoin-Transaktion verbraucht

