23.12.2021 01:00:14

Singapore Stock Market May Test Resistance At 3,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, gathering almost 15 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,085-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains positive on easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, plus support from crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished barely higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index picked up 2.43 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 3,087.51 after trading between 3,078.71 and 3,098.27. Volume was 844 million shares worth 696.8 million Singapore dollars. There were 207 gainers and 205 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT advanced 0.69 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gained 0.51 percent, City Developments tanked 1.05 percent, Dairy Farm International plunged 1.47 percent, DBS Group climbed 0.75 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 0.66 percent, Hongkong Land plummeted 1.92 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 0.59 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.51 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 0.54 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation increased 0.45 percent, SATS fell 0.26 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.50 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 1.02 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.66 percent, Singapore Press Holdings jumped 0.86 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.27 percent, SingTel dropped 0.43 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 1.53 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.30 percent, Wilmar International slumped 0.99 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied 0.78 percent and Comfort DelGro was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages shook off a sluggish start on Wednesday, quickly moving higher and finishing in the green.

The Dow jumped 261.19 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 35,753.89, while the NASDAQ spiked 180.81 points or 1.18 percent and the S&P 500 climbed 47.33 points or 1.02 percent to end at 4,696.56.

The markets drew strength from easing worries about Omicron and U.S. President Joe Biden's remarks that it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence improved by much more than expected in the month of December.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February spiked $1.64 or 2.3 percent at $72.76 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release November numbers for consumer prices later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase 0.4 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in October. Core CPI is called steady at 1.5 percent on year.

﻿

Robert Halver: Jahresinterview Teil 1 – Rückblick 2021 | BX Swiss TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews gibt Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG, einen Rückblick des Jahres 2021. Trotz der hohen Belastung für die Menschen litt die Börse im Jahr 2021 kaum unter den Einflüssen der Pandemie. Robert Halver erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum die Kurse im Jahr 2021 von Allzeithoch zu Allzeithoch gestiegen sind und wie sich die allgemeine Inflationsangst und das Zinsniveau verändert hat.

 

