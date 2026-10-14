Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’928 0.4%  SPI 19’725 0.4%  Dow 51’670 -0.4%  DAX 25’260 -0.1%  Euro 0.9326 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’167 -0.6%  Gold 4’158 -0.3%  Bitcoin 69’453 1.9%  Dollar 0.8327 -0.2%  Öl 106.1 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998Givaudan1064593Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Gedämpfte Erwartungen bei HSBC und BofA: Ist die Gold-Rally vorerst vorbei?
ETF-Portfolio aufbauen: Drei Strategien im Vergleich
Unterschätzter KI-Titel: Diese Aktie könnte NVIDIA und Palantir abhängen
Raumfahrt-Investments abseits von SpaceX: Auf diese Titel setzen Analysten
Kryptomarkt nach dem Rücksetzer: Was gegen einen Crash wie 2025 spricht
Suche...
14.10.2026 02:03:13

Singapore Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 30 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The STI now sits just above the 5,430-point plateau although it may run out of steam on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on rising crude oil and treasuries, and also ahead of key U.S. inflation data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the resource stocks were capped by weakness from the financial shares and properties.

For the day, the index collected 15.02 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 5,430.50 after trading between 5,410.09 and 5,450.87.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday and largely hugged the line, finally ending slightly under water.

The Dow dropped 180.45 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 51,670.10, while the NASDAQ sank 41.52 points or 0.15 percent to end at 27,204.38 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.79 points or 0.02 percent to close at 7,805.45.

Traders were reluctant to make moves ahead of the release of closely watched consumer price data later today.

The data may have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month; CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 78.4 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged after last month's quarter-point rate hike.

The choppy trading on Wall Street also came as traders reacted to mixed earnings news from financial giants Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS).

In the bond market, treasuries moved to the upside following the Columbus Day holiday on Monday. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, has fallen 2.9 basis points to 5.215 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday thanks to persistent tensions in the Middle East and supply disruption concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $1.08 or 1.15 percent to $94.82 per barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide preliminary Q3 data for gross domestic product later this morning; in the three months prior, GDP was up 5.7 percent on quarter and 5.9 percent on year.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Take-Two Interactive - Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt

Gut fünf Wochen vor dem Verkaufsstart von GTA VI nimmt die Aktie von Take-Two Interactive Fahrt auf. Gut möglich, dass der Konzern schon vor dem Release des Gaming-Blockbusters die Prognose erhöht.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13.10.26 Logo WHS DAX-Rally auf Ansage: Gap-Close bei 25.449 Punkten getroffen!
13.10.26 Der globale Tourismusboom: Welche Unternehmen profitieren von der Rückkehr der Reiselust?
13.10.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf RWE AG
13.10.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 13.10.2026
13.10.26 Alle SMI-Werte im Plus
13.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Erholung fortgesetzt
09.10.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - Produktdetails Basiswerte 23.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lam Research, Oracle, Palantir Technologies
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’479.44 19.97 S2B9EU
Short 14’789.16 13.81 SL4BRU
Short 15’321.33 8.98 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’927.52 13.10.2026 17:30:39
Long 13’351.86 19.97 SXBKNU
Long 13’046.29 13.88 SUTB5U
Long 12’494.96 8.98 SZ4B3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Take-Two Interactive: Das GTA VI-Fieber steigt
SMI-Papier Novartis-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Novartis-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Erste Schätzungen: UBS stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
NEL-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Rheinmetall-Kooperation rückt Verteidigungsgeschäft in den Fokus
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Dienstagnachmittag stark gefragt
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittag stark gefragt
Givaudan-Aktie springt kräftig an: Organisches Wachstum beschleunigt sich im dritten Quartal
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: Weiterer Rückschlag bei mRNA-Krebstherapie

Top-Rankings

KW 41: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 41: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 41: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.