SMI 11'762 0.7%  SPI 15'343 0.6%  Dow 39'005 0.6%  DAX 17'965 1.2%  Euro 0.9588 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'983 1.1%  Gold 2'159 -1.0%  Bitcoin 62'453 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8773 0.0%  Öl 82.4 -0.1% 
Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
IWF prognostiziert sinkende Ölpreise im Jahr 2024 - Risiken bleiben bestehen
Ausblick: Geberit stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Klöckner präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Tom Lee erwartet Bitcoin-Kurssteigerung auf 150'000 US-Dollar bis zum Jahresende
13.03.2024 01:00:48

Singapore Stock Market May See Additional Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had slipped almost 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,140-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index perked 3.05 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,141.47 after trading between 3,138.42 and 3,153.69.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT lost 0.37 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rose 0.51 percent, CapitaLand Investment jumped 1.50 percent, City Developments advanced 0.84 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.74 percent, DBS Group fell 0.30 percent, Emperador tumbled 1.03 percent, Hongkong Land rallied 1.26 percent, Keppel Ltd slumped 0.97 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust gathered 0.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.68 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.53 percent, SATS shed 0.39 percent, Seatrium Limited climbed 1.10 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.79 percent, SingTel perked 0.42 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 2.02 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.30 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.74 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Keppel DC REIT, Yangzijiang Financial, Genting Singapore and Singapore Technologies Engineering were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat on Tuesday but quickly moved solidly to the upside and finished comfortably in the green.

The Dow soared 235.83 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 39,005.49, while the NASDAQ surged 246.36 points or 1.54 percent to end at 16,265.64 and the S&P 500 rallied 57.33 points or 1.12 percent to close at 5,175.27.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in February.

While core price growth slowed slightly less than expected, the slowdown still seems to have added to optimism about the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in June.

The Labor Department is scheduled to release a separate report on Thursday on producer price inflation for February.

Oil futures settled lower again on Tuesday on the U.S. inflation data and persisting worries about the outlook for demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April sank $0.37 at $77.56 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket.

Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens

Gebäude­analysen und Sanierungs­planung – so einfach wie noch nie. Der Klimawandel gehört zu den grössten und dringendsten Heraus­forderungen unserer Zeit.
Martina Bühler, Head Marketing bei Scandens diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss), und Investmentstratege François Bloch, wie Künstliche Intelligenz der Immobilienbranche hilft schnelle und einfache Renovierungsplanung zu ermöglichen.
Neben ihrer Tätigkeit beim ETH Spin-off spielt das Thema Nachhaltigkeit auch in dem von Martina Bühler gegründeten Verein: «Greenwishing» ein grosse Rolle.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

12.03.24 BNP Paribas - Was tun, wenn die Zinsen fallen?
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf UniCredit SpA
12.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Inflation könnte es spannend machen
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
12.03.24 Immobiliensanierung mit KI – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Martina Bühler von Scandens
12.03.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Jahreshoch zum Wochenstart
11.03.24 Why U.S. LNG Exports are Surging
11.03.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.03.2024
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’230.45 19.78 13SSMU
Short 12’514.50 13.30 SSMFBU
Short 12’971.54 8.78 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’762.05 12.03.2024 17:30:34
Long 11’286.03 19.61 SSYM9U
Long 11’034.69 13.84 S5TMZU
Long 10’559.37 8.98 SSOMRU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neueinsteiger mit Potenzial: "Perfekte Aktien"-Liste - Diese Titel sollten Anleger kennen
Porsche-Aktie höher: Porsche erzielt mehr Umsatz und Ergebnis - Dividende kräftig angehoben
NVIDIA-Aktie fällt nach Klage wegen Urheberrechtsverletzung
Tom Lee erwartet Bitcoin-Kurssteigerung auf 150'000 US-Dollar bis zum Jahresende
BKW-Aktie im Rallymodus: BKW erleidet 2023 Verlust im Dienstleistungsgeschäft - Energiekonzern räumt auf
Statt Super Micro Computer-Aktie - Bei diesen vier KI-Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grösseres Potential
On-Aktie an der NYSE dennoch tiefrot: On steigert Gewinn deutlich - Vorerst keine Dividende
Goldpreis: Massenflucht in Gold-Futures
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst höher -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekordhoch positiv -- Asiens Börsen mit durchwachsenem Handel - Kräftige Gewinne in Hongkong
Expertenblick auf Kryptoaktien: Dieses Potenzial sehen Experten in Kryptoaktien wie Coinbase und MicroStrategy

