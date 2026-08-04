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04.08.2026 02:04:19

Singapore Stock Market May Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slumping more than 100 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 5,610-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on sinking crude oil prices and optimism for an end to the conflict in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the trusts, retailers and properties

For the day, the index slipped 16.22 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 5,612.28 after trading between 5,590.93 and 5,630.49.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened higher and continued to accelerate throughout the trading day, ending at session highs.

The Dow rallied 693.38 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 53,178.41, while the NASDAQ surged 540.04 points or 2.13 percent to end at 25,913.90 and the S&P 500 jumped 110.78 points or 1.48 percent to close at 7,600.50.

The rally on Wall Street came as crude oil prices have plummeted amid renewed optimism about an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, with supply disruption threats diminishing after U.S. President Donald Trump called off a planned attack on Iran. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $4.77 5.63 percent at $79.90 per barrel.

Trump later claimed that talks between the U.S. and Iran would begin Monday afternoon, although Tehran has denied there are plans for direct negotiations with the U.S.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity increased more than expected in July.

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Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’977.85 19.93 S6HB9U
Short 15’291.50 13.79 S8UB1U
Short 15’840.76 8.99 SG5BQU
SMI-Kurs: 14’364.72 03.08.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’787.24 19.13 SGBRFU
Long 13’480.19 13.60 S1B6WU
Long 12’903.94 8.86 SA2BCU
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