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03.08.2026 02:04:16

Singapore Stock Market May Find Traction On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slumping almost 85 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 5,630-point plateau although it's likely to stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with retail and energy stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the trusts and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index sank 45.08 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 5.628.50 after trading between 5,604.22 and 5,654.39.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Friday, shrugged off an early dip and then trended higher for the balance of the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow jumped 276.93 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 52,485.03, while the NASDAQ rallied 251.65 points or 1.00 percent to end at 25,373.85 and the S&P 500 added 52.09 points or 0.70 percent to close at 7,489.72.

For the week, the NASDAQ surged 1.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Dow both shot up 1 percent.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after the company reported better-than-expected A2 revenue and cloud growth.

Crude oil prices jumped on Friday after Iran's military conducted strikes on U.S. military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was up $1.48 or 1.77 percent at $85.07 per barrel.

Meanwhile, traders shrugged a surge by treasury yields even as the 10-year yield bounced back to its highest levels since early 2025 in reaction to the sharp increase in crude oil prices.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’918.72 19.72 S3PBUU
Short 15’230.35 13.71 S3CBQU
Short 15’778.53 9.00 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’346.14 31.07.2026 17:30:53
Long 13’715.99 19.19 SYB31U
Long 13’408.00 13.71 SNB4VU
Long 12’850.13 8.94 SJYBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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