Singapore Stock Market May Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,250-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the reportedly forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, industrials and plantations.

For the day, the index perked 29.17 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 3,252.00 after trading between 3,220.67 and 3,256.09. Volume was 1.80 billion shares worth 883.15 million Singapore dollars. There were 326 gainers and 141 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.57 percent, while City Developments soared 2.10 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.94 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering accelerated 1.78 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.69 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 1.09 percent, CapitaLand advanced 1.07 percent, United Overseas Bank gathered 1.02 percent, Singapore Press Holdings perked 0.92 percent, SingTel and DBS Group both added 0.89 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.87 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust rose 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.46 percent, Comfort DelGro lost 0.42 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust increased 0.42 percent, Ascendas REIT was up 0.34 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Singapore Exchange were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher Thursday on the first trading day of 2020, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 330.36 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,868.80, while the NASDAQ added 119.58 points or 1.33 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 rose 27.07 points or 0.84 percent to 3,257.85.

The rally on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to new record highs despite a lack of major catalysts. Traders continue to express optimism about the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed on January 15.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28, while the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to its highest level since January 2018.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and on hopes of increased demand for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $61.18 a barrel.