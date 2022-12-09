SMI 11'005 -0.1%  SPI 14'018 0.0%  Dow 33'781 0.6%  DAX 14'265 0.0%  Euro 0.9886 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'921 0.0%  Gold 1'790 0.2%  Bitcoin 16'124 1.8%  Dollar 0.9364 -0.4%  Öl 76.5 -1.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Nach FTX-Insolvenz: Experten fordern Konsequenzen für die Kryptobranche
EOS kaufen - diese Möglichkeiten gibt es
Disney, Twitter & Co.: Bei diesen Unternehmen kam es 2022 zu Chefwechseln - teils auch überraschend
Trotz Datenschutz-Versprechen: Apple verfolgt laut IT-Experten die Aktivitäten der eigenen Nutzer
Fondsmanagerin Olsen: Rückschläge an den Aktienmärkten nicht ausgeschlossen - Diese Aktien könnten für Anleger jetzt interessant sein
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Wie entwickelt sich die Inflation? -w-
09.12.2022 01:00:11

Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after days of selling as recession fears may already be priced in. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the properties and trusts, while the financial shares came in mixed.

For the day, the index added 10.63 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 3,236.08 after trading between 3,225.95 and 3,246.18. Volume was 1.4 billion shares worth 928.8 million Singapore dollars. There were 304 gainers and 222 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment soared 2.26 percent, while City Developments jumped 0.99 percent, DBS Group fell 0.45 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.56 percent, Hongkong Land surged 3.25 percent, Keppel Corp improved 0.54 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust climbed 0.60 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust gained 0.45 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation advanced 0.57 percent, SATS spiked 1.05 percent, SembCorp Industries was up 0.31 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slumped 0.89 percent, SingTel rose 0.38 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.56 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.74 percent, Yangzijiang Financial tumbled 2.94 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding retreated 2.17 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage, Comfort DelGro and Emperador were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 183.56 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 33,781.48, while the NASDAQ rallied 123.45 points or 1.13 percent to end at 11,082.00 and the S&P 500 added 29.59 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,963.51.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the sell-off seen to start the week, which reflected concerns about the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

Traders will be looking for signs of a slowdown in producer price inflation later today, as well as a reduction in inflation expectations amid concerns the Federal Reserve will need to push the economy into a prolonged recession in order to bring inflation down close to its 2 percent target.

The Labor Department reported that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits edged slightly higher last week.

Crude oil showed a notable downturn over the course of the trading day on Thursday as traders remain concerned about the outlook for energy demand amid the possibility of a global recession. West Texas Intermediate for January delivery slid $0.55 or 0.8 percent to $71.46 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco – Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Einen Preis in der Kategorie «Newcomer-ETF» gewann der Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF Dist.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz), was den ETF so besonders macht.

Mehr Information zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08.12.22 Tesla senkt erneut die Preise
08.12.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 10.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
08.12.22 Logistik - Die Pakete stapeln sich / Schweizer Technologie - Renditeträchtiges Trio
08.12.22 Vontobel: Interview mit CEO Zeno Staub - Ein Vorsprung in einer Welt voller Herausforderungen
08.12.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
08.12.22 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise rutschen auf Jahrestiefs
08.12.22 Neues aus der Demenzforschung
07.12.22 DAX – Kurze Pause vor der Weihnachtsrally?
07.12.22 Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: Invesco USD High Yield Corporate Bond ESG- Nima Pouyan | BX Swiss TV
06.12.22 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 6.00% p.a. Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'423.39 19.99 BNSSMU
Short 11'670.98 13.66 WSSM2U
Short 12'109.61 8.76 IQSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'004.53 08.12.2022 17:30:15
Long 10'556.90 19.46 AJSSMU
Long 10'306.18 13.58 5SSMWU
Long 9'860.54 8.80 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Kryptowährung könnte in 8 Jahren um 11.639 % steigen und dabei BTC und AXS übertreffen
Roche-Aktie fester: Alzheimer-Test von Roche wird in den USA zugelassen
Credit Suisse-Aktie: Aktionäre der Credit Suisse zeichnen 98,2 Prozent neuer Aktien
Novartis-Aktie wechselt ins Minus: Novartis legt neue Studiendaten zu Iptacopan vor
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie gesucht: Relief Therapeutics befördert Finanzchef Jack Weinstein zum CEO
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger steigt am Donnerstagvormittag
Corona-Politik in China im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rheinmetall erhält Zuschlag für Munitions-Rahmenvertrag in Millionenhöhe
Fondsmanagerin Olsen: Rückschläge an den Aktienmärkten nicht ausgeschlossen - Diese Aktien könnten für Anleger jetzt interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch stark: Verwaltungsratspräsident Ermotti ist mit Profitabilität des Konzerns nicht zufrieden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Corona-Politik in China im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel in Grün -- SMI gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schlussendlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Nach den deutlichen Verlusten der Vortage war am Donnerstag an den US-Börsen eine Erholung zu beobachten. Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte am Donnerstag ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss im Plus. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag verschiedene Vorzeichen zu sehen.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.