SMI 11'405 0.0%  SPI 14'624 -0.2%  Dow 33'744 0.0%  DAX 15'082 -0.1%  Euro 1.0024 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'148 -0.1%  Gold 1'947 0.5%  Bitcoin 21'155 1.4%  Dollar 0.9180 -0.5%  Öl 86.2 -0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
MSCI World-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI World Index
In volatilen Zeiten investieren: Auf diese Aktien setzen Wall Street-Experten zum Jahresstart
Fed könnte überreagieren: Ökonom befürchtet stärkere Zinserhöhungen als von den Märkten erwartet
Nach FTX-Desaster: Block will Umgang mit Kundengeldern im Kryptosektor verbessern
Avalanche kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum AVAX-Handel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

26.01.2023 01:01:29

Singapore Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 75 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,350-point plateau although the rally may stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement amid a lack of catalysts with some markets still on holiday. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and REITs.

For the day, the index jumped 59.06 points or 1.79 percent to finish at 3,352.77 after trading between 3,318.76 and 3,355.87.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT jumped 2.50 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust gathered 1.44 percent, CapitaLand Investment strengthened 2.30 percent, City Developments was up 0.75 percent, Comfort DelGro rallied 2.59 percent, DBS Group spiked 2.78 percent, Emperador perked 0.98 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 2.02 percent, Keppel Corp and SingTel both increased 1.63 percent, Keppel DC REIT skyrocketed 3.63 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust advanced 1.68 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust accelerated 2.60 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surged 3.05 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.50 percent, SATS rose 1.02 percent, SembCorp Industries was up 0.29 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 2.85 percent, Thai Beverage added 1.42 percent, United Overseas Bank improved 1.73 percent, Wilmar International gained 1.23 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 0.81 percent and Hongkong Land and Yangzijiang Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened sharply lower on Wednesday but improved as the day progressed, eventually finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow rose 9.88 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 33,743.84, while the NASDAQ dipped 20.91 points or 0.18 percent to close at 11,313.36 and the S&P 500 eased 0.73 points or 0.02 percent to end at 4,016.22.

The early sell-off on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to disappointing earnings news from some big-name companies like software giant Microsoft (MSFT) and aerospace giant Boeing (BA).

With gold for February delivery climbing $7.20 to $1,942.60 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index jumped by 1.9 percent to a seven-month closing high.

Banking, airline and steel stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, contributing to the recovery by the broader markets.

Crude oil futures rose slightly higher Wednesday, with traders reacting to reports that a diesel refinery in Louisiana was shut after a fire on Saturday. The disruption is expected to last at least a month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March settled at $80.15 a barrel, up just 2 cents from the previous close.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide December data for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.1 percent on month and 6.9 percent on year. That follows the 1.2 percent monthly decline and the 3.2 percent yearly drop in November.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

25.01.23 Vontobel: Schweizer Aktien besonders krisenresistent?
25.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
25.01.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.01.2023
25.01.23 SMI wenig verändert
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
25.01.23 DAX – Berichtssaison gibt es den Takt an
24.01.23 Julius Bär: 14.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zalando SE
24.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sika, Swiss Life
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'796.51 19.92 XSSMTU
Short 12'036.16 13.93 RSSM1U
Short 12'494.53 8.94 BVSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'404.77 25.01.2023 17:31:26
Long 10'907.55 19.41 MTSSMU
Long 10'671.46 13.85 AISSMU
Long 10'190.29 8.77 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Bell am 24.01.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie klettert hoch: Lonza profitiert von starker Nachfrage und Moderna-Auftrag und kauft eigene Aktien zurück
Landis+Gyr-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Landis+Gyr passt Ausblick für Geschäftsjahr 2023/24 an
Ausblick: Tesla gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Rieter-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Rieter verzeichnet deutlich weniger Bestellungen - neuer CEO ab März
ABB-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: Für diese Schweizer Werte haben die Analysten ihre Einschätzungen überdacht
Analyst traut Bitcoin einen Anstieg bis auf 160'000 Dollar zu
Microsoft-Aktie holt Verluste teilweise auf: Microsoft verdient weniger und enttäuscht beim Umsatz
Credit Suisse-Aktie im Plus: Aktionär Qatar Investment Authority baut seinen CS-Anteil offenbar aus
Bilanzsaison im Fokus: SMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- Wall Street holt Verluste auf -- Nikkei legt schlussendlich zu - China-Börsen weiter geschlossen
Ausblick: NextEra Energy präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.