SMI 10'880 0.3%  SPI 14'267 0.3%  Dow 35'390 0.3%  DAX 16'029 0.2%  Euro 0.9653 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'372 0.3%  Gold 2'002 0.5%  Bitcoin 33'312 1.0%  Dollar 0.8827 0.0%  Öl 80.2 -1.3% 
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Google DeepMind: KI-Experten von Alphabet zweifeln an der Intelligenz von künstlichen Intelligenzen wie ChatGPT
Wertvolle Sammlerstücke: Diese berühmten Originalrequisiten kamen unter den Hammer
Bitcoin kaufen - unkompliziert und schnell, Tipps und Tricks zum Bitcoin-Handel
KW 47: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.11.2023 00:59:49

Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day slide in which it had dropped more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,115-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the industrials and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index gained 18.58 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,114.92 after trading between 3,093.31 and 3,119.60,

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.53 percent, while CapitaLand Investment rallied 1.30 percent, City Developments advanced 0.96 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.75 percent, DBS Group collected 0.82 percent, Genting Singapore sank 0.54 percent, Hongkong Land dropped 0.60 percent, Keppel Corp improved 0.93 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gathered 0.63 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 0.71 percent, SATS slumped 1.09 percent, Seatrium Limited increased 0.92 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.19 percent, SingTel jumped 1.78 percent, Wilmar International perked 0.27 percent, Yangzijiang Financial tumbled 1.54 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose 0.68 percent and Emperador, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Singapore Technologies Engineering, Thai Beverage, DFI Retail, Keppel DC REIT and Ascendas REIT were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 184.74 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 35,273.03, while the NASDAQ gained 65.88 points or 0.46 percent to end at 14,265.86 and the S&P 500 rose 18.43 points or 0.41 percent to close at 4,556.62.

The strength on Wall Street came as continued optimism about the outlook for interest rates contributed to renewed buying interest following the previous day's pullback.

While the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting failed to provide any indications the central bank plans to cut interest rates in the near future, CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggests the next move will be a rate cut in mid-2024.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods pulled back by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled lower Wednesday after data showed a notable increase in crude inventory in the U.S., and after OPEC postponed a key meeting by four days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.67 or 0.86 percent at $77.10 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release October fata for consumer prices and industrial production later today. In September, overall inflation was up 0.5 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.00 percent. Industrial production was up 10.7 percent on month and down 2.1 percent on year.

Neuer Emittent an der BX Swiss: ETC Group mit MSCI Global Digital Assets Select Top 20 Capped Index

PARTNER-CONTENT: Die Schweizer Börse BX Swiss begrüsst die ETC Group als neue ETP-Emittentin. ETC Group hat den ETC Group MSCI Digital Assets Select 20 ETP primär an der BX Swiss gelistet. Das ETP-Angebot der ETC Group bietet Anlegerinnen und Anlegern die Möglichkeit, passiv in führende Krypto-Werte zu investieren.

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV sind Jan Altmann, Director Investment Strategy bei der ETC Group und Dr. Yuliya Plyakha Fernec, Equity Solutions Research bei MSCI. Die beiden erläutern, was genau hinter dem MSCI Index steckt und wie die ETC Group diesen emittierbar macht:

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

24.11.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte trotz Haushaltskrise?
24.11.23 Marktüberblick: BASF im Fokus
24.11.23 SMI impulslos
24.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Kleines V-Muster im Chart
23.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
21.11.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'315.85 19.42 9XSSMU
Short 11'578.83 13.18 DRSSMU
Short 11'962.68 8.99 3XSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'879.52 24.11.2023 17:31:22
Long 10'439.62 19.95 SSOMRU
Long 10'194.29 13.76 CVSSMU
Long 9'764.75 8.99 WZSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Microsoft-Aktien zugekauft: Diese Aktien befanden sich im 3. Quartal 2023 im Depot von Bill und Melinda Gates
Portfolio neu aufgestellt: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im 3. Quartal 2023 investiert
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Nachmittag an Fahrt
UBS prognostiziert mögliche US-Rezession 2024 und erwartet drastische Leitzinssenkungen
Blick ins Berkshire Hathaway-Depot im dritten Quartal: Warren Buffett trennt sich von zwei Top 10-Titeln
ams OSRAM-Aktien geben weiter nach: Bezugsrechtehandel bei ams OSRAM
Julius Bär-Aktie gibt nach: SIGNA-Holding und Töchter bereiten wohl Insolvenzanträge vor
NVIDIA-Aktie wenig bewegt: NVIDIA verschiebt offenbar Einführung von KI-Chips in China
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Freitagvormittag in Rot
Bereit für den nächsten Krypto-Run: Immer mehr Schweizer Banken bieten Krypto-Dienstleistungen an

