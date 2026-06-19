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19.06.2026 02:31:23

Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in six straight sessions, collecting more than 250 points or 5.1 percent along the way. Now at a fresh record closing high, the Straits Times Index sits just above the 5,210-point plateau and it's expected to see continued strength again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as both sides appear to signal an end to the U.S.-Iran conflict. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, weakness from the properties and a mixed picture from the industrial companies.

For the day, the index gained 36.38 points or 0.70 percent to finish at the daily high of 5,212.84 after trading as low as 5,175.96.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT plunged 2.33 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tanked 2.12 percent, CapitaLand Investment and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust both lost 0.78 percent, City Developments tumbled 1.88 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.52 percent, DFI Retail Group plummeted 5.87 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.81 percent, Hongkong Land retreated 1.55 percent, Keppel DC REIT was down 1.32 percent, Keppel Ltd sank 0.79 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust skidded 1.03 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped 0.82 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rallied 1.87 percent, SATS surged 4.07 percent, Seatrium Limited stumbled 1.47 percent, SembCorp Industries vaulted 1.43 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 0.42 percent, Singapore Exchange improved 0.99 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 1.18 percent, SingTel fell 0.46 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 1.15 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.89 percent, UOL Group declined 1.18 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.28 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow added 72.15 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 51,56.70, while the NASDAQ rallied 496.28 points or 1.91 percent to close at 26,517.93 and the S&P 500 jumped 80.48 points or 1.08 percent to end at 7,500.58.

For the holiday shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up by 2.4 percent, the S&P 500 advanced by 0.9 percent and the Dow climbed by 0.7 percent. The markets are closed on Friday for the Juneteenth holiday.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news the U.S. and Iran have officially signed a preliminary agreement to end the Middle East war.

Intel (INTC) fueled a rally by semiconductor stocks on reports that Apple (AAPL) has agreed to work with the company to design and build its chips in the U.S.

In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest pullback in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Thursday after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of the free flow of oil from the gulf. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery was down $0.53 or 0.69 percent at $76.26 per barrel.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18.06.26 Julius Bär: 15.01% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Galderma Group AG, Logitech International SA, Swiss Life Holding AG
18.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – In der Umlaufbahn/Hochtief – Vom Bauwert zur KI-Story
18.06.26 SMI rückt weiter vor
18.06.26 Marktüberblick: Banken haussieren – Autowerte unter Druck
17.06.26 Ein Friedensabkommen, über das noch verhandelt wird
16.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Swiss Re, Swisscom, UBS
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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SMI-Kurs: 13’765.83 18.06.2026 17:30:04
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Long 12’913.47 13.88 SUTB5U
Long 12’336.03 8.80 SATBJU
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