SMI 11'210 0.2%  SPI 14'667 0.6%  Dow 37'248 0.4%  DAX 16'752 -0.1%  Euro 0.9535 0.6%  EStoxx50 4'539 0.2%  Gold 2'036 0.4%  Bitcoin 37'405 0.1%  Dollar 0.8671 -0.5%  Öl 76.6 2.7% 
In dieser Schweizer Stadt kann man jetzt Rechnungen mit Kryptowährungen bezahlen
Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
Model 3 wird für US-Käufer teurer: Wohl nicht mehr volle Steuergutschrift für das Tesla-Fahrzeug
Handelsstrategie Sentiment-Analyse: Das sollten Anleger darüber wissen
Bitcoin Lightning-Netzwerk im Blick: Kryptohandel soll schneller und günstiger werden
0% Kommission

15.12.2023 01:00:06

Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting almost 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,120-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the property stocks and industrials were capped by weakness from the financial sector.

For the day, the index gained 18.69 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,122.95 after trading between 3,118.66 and 3,139.98.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT skyrocketed 5.28 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust spiked 4.71 percent, CapitaLand Investment strengthened 2.33 percent, City Developments rallied 3.83 percent, Comfort DelGro perked 0.71 percent, DBS Group and DFI Retail both tumbled 1.32 percent, Emperador gained 0.96 percent, Genting Singapore slumped 0.51 percent, Hongkong Land improved 1.84 percent, Keppel Corp gathered 0.74 percent, Keppel DC REIT accelerated 4.00 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust soared 4.93 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust surged 5.17 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 3.68 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.32 percent, SATS collected 0.37 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.37 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 1.06 percent, SingTel rose 0.84 percent, Thai Beverage added 1.00 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.68 percent, Yangzijiang Financial increased 1.64 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding picked up 0.29 percent and Seatrium Limited was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday, slumped midday but rebounded again to end in the green.

The Dow climbed 158.11 points or 0.43 percent to finish at a fresh record closing high of 37,248.35, while the NASDAQ gained 27.59 points or 0.19 percent to close at 14,761.56 and the S&P 500 rose 12.46 points or 0.26 percent to end at 4,719.55.

Stocks continued to benefit from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and signaled plans to cut interest rates three times next year.

Adding to optimism the economy is headed toward a soft landing, the Commerce Department released a report showing an unexpected increase in U.S. retail sales in November. Also, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

Oil prices surged on Thursday for the second straight day, lifted by a weak dollar and an upward revision in global oil demand forecast by the International Energy Agency. West Texas International Crude oil futures for January spiked $2.11 or 3 percent at $71.58 a barrel.

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live" mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'641.83 19.82 SMIR9U
Short 11'868.16 13.82 OESSMU
Short 12'311.47 8.89 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'209.95 14.12.2023 17:31:35
Long 10'747.11 19.99 SSSMQU
Long 10'469.82 13.33 SSOMVU
Long 10'032.70 8.82 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Schweizer Börse SIX rechnet mit Milliardenverlust
Swiss Re-Aktie rutscht ab: Swiss Re kauft britischen Spezialisten für die Erforschung von Wasserrisiken
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS-Tochter Credit Suisse zahlt in USA Millionenbusse - UBS verstärkt Bemühungen um Rückforderung von CS-Boni - Stellenabbau in China
Bloomberg-Umfrage: Dann kommt es zur ersten Zinssenkung der SNB
Veränderte Bedingungen: Diesen Tipp hatte Charlie Munger wenige Wochen vor seinem Tod an Anleger von heute
DocMorris-Aktie wird mit kräftigem Kursplus belohnt: Deutscher Bundestag beschliesst Gesetz zum E-Rezept
Bank of America blickt ins Jahr 2024: So dürfte es für den US-Aktienmarkt weitergehen
Fed, BoE, SNB & EZB lassen Leitzins unverändert: US--Börsen mit Plus -- SMI letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schliesst nach Allzeithoch über 17'000 stabil -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Mittag stark gefragt
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche schliesst erfolgreich die Übernahme von Telavant ab

