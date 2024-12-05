Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.12.2024 01:04:16

Singapore Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 90 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,800-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on an improved outlook for interest rates, although geopolitics may limit the upside. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and industrials were capped by weakness from the REITs and a mixed picture from the property sector.

For the day, the index improved 13.81 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 3,799.94 after trading between 3,790.47 and 3,812.04.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment gathered 0.36 percent, while City Developments gained 0.76 percent, DBS Group rose 0.71 percent, Emperador skidded 1.19 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 1.27 percent, Hongkong Land dropped 0.88 percent, Keppel DC REIT plunged 2.65 percent, Keppel Ltd perked 0.29 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust sank 0.87 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 0.77 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.56 percent, SATS added 0.80 percent, Seatrium Limited rallied 1.00 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 1.66 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 0.88 percent, SingTel climbed 0.96 percent, Thai Beverage plummeted 4.20 percent, Wilmar International slumped 0.96 percent, Yangzijiang Financial jumped 1.25 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 2.79 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Comfort DelGro and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session before all ending at record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 308.51 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 45,014.04, while the NASDAQ spiked 254.21 points or 1.30 percent to close at 19,735.12 and the S&P gained 36.61 points or 0.61 percent to end at 6,086.49.

The strength on Wall Street was generated by optimism about the outlook for interest rates following the release of some weaker than expected U.S. economic data.

Payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. service sector growth slowed more than anticipated last month.

Following the data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 75.5 percent chance the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points later this month.

However, during remarks later in the afternoon, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank will take a cautious approach to cutting rates due to the continued strength of the economy.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, as well as political chaos in South Korea and France. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January closed down $1.40 or 2 percent at $68.54 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see October data for retail sales later today; in September, sales were up 0.4 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.12.2024
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.12.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Spanne
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
04.12.24 Die Vontobel Schweizer Aktienfavoriten fürs 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’274.83 19.65 BA4SLU
Short 12’515.69 13.87 7CSSMU
Short 12’984.10 8.93 UP6BSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’774.70 06.12.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’317.70 19.98 SSZMIU
Long 11’051.45 13.87 SSRM3U
Long 10’565.14 8.83 3SSMJU
Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Diese Aktien lagen im dritten Quartal im US-Depot der UBS
KW 49: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Stadler-Rail-Aktie profitiert: Stadler erhält Signaltechnik-Grossauftrag in Atlanta
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Freitagnachmittag gesucht
Dow im Minus, NASDAQ mit Rekordhoch -- SMI geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt - neues Rekordhoch geknackt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
VW-Aktie trotzdem höher: VW-Beschäftigte legen erneut Arbeit nieder - Druck auf Vorstand steigt
Siemens Energy-Aktie klettert: Barclays Capital hebt Kursziel an
Elon Musk enthüllt: Wahrheit über Tesla-Phone - Bald schon Realität?
Holcim-Aktie unter Druck: Holcim will Nordamerika-Abspaltung zusätzlich an SIX kotieren
Diese US-Aktien befanden sich im dritten Quartal 2024 im Portfolio von Zurich Insurance

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

