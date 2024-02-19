Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'311 0.2%  SPI 14'799 0.2%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'117 0.4%  Euro 0.9490 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'766 0.5%  Gold 2'013 0.5%  Bitcoin 45'807 0.3%  Dollar 0.8807 0.1%  Öl 83.6 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Temenos1245391Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Sika41879292On113454047Rheinmetall345850
Top News
ProShares sieht keine Belastungen aufgrund von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs auf Futures-ETF - stattdessen eher Vorteile
Nouriel Roubini: Künstliche Intelligenz könnte "menschliche Dummheit" überwinden - wenn man es zulässt
Kapitalmarktanalysten: Diese Aktien dürften von Leitzinssenkungen am meisten profitieren
Globaler Fondsbericht: Aktive ETFs verzeichnen rasantes Wachstum
HHLA-Deal: Verdi will am Mittwoch protestieren
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
19.02.2024 01:03:11

Singapore Stock Market Due For Consolidation On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 85 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,220-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky to lower, weighed by pessimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 45.25 points or 1.42 percent to finish at 3,221.94 after trading between 3,181.36 and 3,229.13.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT gained 1.09 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rallied 2.08 percent, CapitaLand Investment spiked 3.52 percent, City Developments strengthened 1.67 percent, Comfort DelGro surged 4.44 percent, DBS Group climbed 1.62 percent, Hongkong Land and Wilmar International both jumped 1.89 percent, Keppel DC REIT added 1.14 percent, Keppel Ltd shed 0.41 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust accelerated 2.17 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust picked up 0.42 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust increased 1.31 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.07 percent, SATS perked 0.73 percent, Seatrium Limited skyrocketed 8.14 percent, SembCorp Industries was up 0.70 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 0.77 percent, SingTel advanced 1.28 percent, Thai Beverage rose 1.01 percent, Yangzijiang Financial improved 1.54 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 3.70 percent and Emperador and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Friday and spent most of the session in the red before finishing under water.

The Dow dropped 145.11 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 38,627.99, while the NASDAQ tumbled 130.55 points or 0.82 percent to close at 15,775.65 and the S&P 500 sank 24.16 points or 0.48 percent to end at 5,005.57.

The early weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates following the release of a Labor Department report showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in January.

Following last week's hotter-than expected consumer price inflation figures, the data added to concerns the Federal Reserve will postpone cutting interest rates longer than investors had hoped.

However, the negative sentiment was partly offset by a separate report from the University of Michigan showing an uptick in consumer sentiment in February.

Oil price climbed higher on Friday, lifting the most active WTI Crude futures to a 11-week high, on concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.16 at $79.19 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

16.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
16.02.24 Gold"s Enthusiasm Challenged by Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty
16.02.24 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
16.02.24 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
16.02.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000-USD-Marke im Fokus
15.02.24 Julius Bär: 11.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
15.02.24 Soft Commodities: Das Wetter spielt mit
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'762.74 19.49 XWSSMU
Short 11'997.74 13.78 BWSSMU
Short 12'490.41 8.59 XSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 11'310.61 16.02.2024 17:31:27
Long 10'846.28 19.83 SSSMQU
Long 10'566.43 13.30 SSOMVU
Long 10'141.65 8.90 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Konkurrent mit revolutionärem Design: Polestar 4 verzichtet auf Heckscheibe
Ex-Fed-Chef rechnet mit drastischeren Zinssenkungen als erwartet
Herausforderungen für die Elektroauto-Branche: Polestar als Vorbote eines Umbruchs?
Tipps des Experten: So könnten Anleger laut Warren Buffett reicher in Rente gehen
Meyer Burger-Aktie schwächelt: Anlegerschutzverein droht Meyer Burger mit Klage - Anschuldigungen zurückgewiesen
"Black Swan"-Autor warnt vor Todesspirale: US-Schuldenproblem unlösbar ohne Wunder
Chancen im Februar: Warum Anleger trotz Verlustrisiko auf Aktien setzen sollten
ABB-Aktie: ABB soll wohl Ermittler in Kusile-Korruptionsfall irregeführt haben
Erste Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: Anbieter im Wettstreit um Marktanteile
Swiss Re-Aktie gibt trotzdem ab: Swiss Re 2023 mit Milliardengewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit