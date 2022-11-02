SMI 10'784 -0.4%  SPI 13'745 -0.4%  Dow 32'653 -0.2%  DAX 13'339 0.6%  Euro 0.9879 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'651 0.9%  Gold 1'646 0.8%  Bitcoin 20'472 -0.3%  Dollar 1.0003 0.0%  Öl 94.8 -0.1% 
Top News
Wie Experten die ABB-Aktie im Oktober einstuften
So wirken sich Leitzinserhöhungen auf die Inflation aus - Notenbanken im Fokus
Wertvolle Sammlerstücke: Diese berühmten Originalrequisiten kamen unter den Hammer
Silber kaufen: Wie Sie Münzen und Barren kaufen und von der Silberpreisentwicklung profitieren
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Was Analysten im Oktober vom Papier halten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


02.11.2022 01:01:10

Singapore Stock Market Due For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, collecting more than 160 points or 5.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,130-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 37.39 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 3,130.50 after trading between 3,102.63 and 3,140.32. Volume was 2.04 billion shares worth 1.17 billion Singapore dollars. There were 402 gainers and 184 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT was up 0.38 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust advanced 1.60 percent, CapitaLand Investment rallied 2.99 percent, City Developments jumped 2.62 percent, Comfort DelGro strengthened 2.36 percent, DBS Group and Jardine Cycle both gained 1.11 percent, Emperador slumped 1.03 percent, Genting Singapore gathered 062 percent, Hongkong Land soared 3.38 percent, Keppel Corp was up 115 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust improved 1.89 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust added 1.36 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation perked 0.33 percent, SATS increased 1.47 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 3.09 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 2.12 percent, SingTel rose 0.80 percent, Thai Beverage surged 3.48 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.90 percent, Yangzijiang Financial skyrocketed 6.45 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 3.33 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust and Wilmar International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages were unable to hold early gains on Tuesday, quickly heading south and ending in the red.

The Dow shed 79.75 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 32,653.20, while the NASDAQ dropped 97.30 points or 0.89 percent to end at 10,890.85 and the S&P 500 fell 15.88 points or 0.41 percent to close at 3,856.10.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as traders wished to consolidate their positions ahead of the Fed announcement. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by another 75 basis points, but traders have expressed optimism the central bank will signal plans to slow the pace of rate hikes at upcoming meetings.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a jump in U.S. job openings in September, while the Institute for Supply Management showed a slight increase in U.S. manufacturing activity in October. Also, the Commerce Department said construction spending in the U.S. unexpectedly increased in October.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday on a weak dollar, a reduction in OPEC crude output, an upward revision in oil demand forecast by OPEC, and record U.S. oil export data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December jumped $1.84 or 2.1 percent at $88.37 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

01.11.22 Covestro leidet unter Rohstoffkosten
01.11.22 MarketFlow Live - 👀 What are we watching today?
01.11.22 Marktüberblick: Fresenius-Familie haussiert nach Gewinnwarnung
01.11.22 Risikomanagement an der Börse mit dem Finanzwesir | BX Swiss TV
31.10.22 Steigende Zinsen, gemischte Bilanzen und überraschendes Wachstum
31.10.22 Vontobel: derimail - BRC mit 7.75% p.a. auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, Zurich Ins. und 50% Barriere
31.10.22 SMI dank Pharma-Riesen obenauf
28.10.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse
28.10.22 DAX – Tag nach dem EZB-Zinsentscheid
27.10.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 13.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) mit Lock-In auf Eli Lilly & Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'173.57 19.93 6SSMIU
Short 11'406.24 13.89 AXSSMU
Short 11'875.84 8.61 XSSMTU
SMI-Kurs: 10'783.65 01.11.2022 17:31:02
Long 10'300.92 18.56 A7SSMU
Long 10'087.75 13.63 A9SSMU
Long 9'660.43 8.86 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Dienstagmittag aus Meyer Burger
Meyer Burger-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Meyer Burger bestätigt Kapitalerhöhung
Zur Rose-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Kaspar Niklaus wird neuer COO
Meyer Burger Technology AG: Beginn der Bezugsfrist und des Bezugsrechtshandels
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Nachmittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Credit Suisse-Aktie legt zu: CS plant Ausbau des Geschäfts in China - Weiterer Top-Manager geht
Lonza-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lonza launcht magensäureresistente Medikamenten-Kapsel
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Dienstagvormittag gesucht
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger am Vormittag im Tiefenrausch
Tesla-Aktie steigt, Glencore-Aktie schnellt hoch: Tesla sprach wohl im vergangenen Jahr mit Glencore über den Kauf einer Beteiligung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.