SMI 10'974 -0.3%  SPI 14'329 -0.3%  Dow 36'117 0.2%  DAX 16'629 -0.2%  Euro 0.9453 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'474 -0.2%  Gold 2'028 0.2%  Bitcoin 37'824 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8754 0.1%  Öl 74.4 0.2% 
Bekannter Analyst warnt: Bewertung der NVIDIA-Aktie ist "skandalös"
S&P 500 vor Herausforderungen: Wells Fargo erwartet konjunkturelle Schwächephase im Jahr 2024
Experten sehen weitere Aufwärtsdynamik bei Solana - Inzwischen mehr aktive Nutzer als Ethereum
Gold, Silber & Co.: Marktexperte Marc Faber empfiehlt Investment in Edelmetall-Aktien
Leonteq mit rabenschwarzem Jahr 2023 - Konzern weiter im Krisenmodus
08.12.2023 00:00:04

Singapore Shares Poised To Bounce Higher Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 25 points or 0.8 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,075-point plateau although it's expected to rebound again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher ahead of key employment data from the United States later today. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets also figure to track higher.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index shed 12.98 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 3,074.26 after trading between 3,052.35 and 3,079.80.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.35 percent, while CapitaLand Investment jumped 1.31 percent, City Developments soared 1.47 percent, Comfort DelGro stumbled 0.75 percent, DBS Group skidded 0.95 percent, Genting Singapore surged 3.24 percent, Hongkong Land lost 0.61 percent, Keppel Corp tanked 1.62 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust rallied 0.71 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust added 0.44 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust shed 0.62 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.79 percent, SATS eased 0.37 percent, Seatrium Limited slumped 0.98 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.81 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slid 0.54 percent, SingTel was down 0.43 percent, Thai Beverage declined 1.18 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.56 percent, Yangzijiang Financial tumbled 1.59 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding retreated 1.34 percent and Emperador and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and largely stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow gained 62.95 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 36,117.38, while the NASDAQ surged 193.28 points or 1.37 percent to end at 14,339.99 and the S&P 500 added 36.25 points or 0.80 percent to close at 4,585.59.

The strength on Wall Street reflected ongoing optimism about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

The jobs report could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will be looking to the jobs data to provide further evidence the central bank could cut rates as soon as March 2024.

Oil futures settled slightly lower Thursday amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand due to global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.04 at $69.34 a barrel.

07.12.23 Disney unterzieht sich einer Fitnesskur
07.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Weltklimakonferenz – Alles dreht sich/Swiss Life – Führungswechsel
07.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
07.12.23 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise unter Druck
07.12.23 SMI holt sich 11.000er-Marke zurück
06.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
05.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'390.44 19.93 3YSSMU
Short 11'645.91 13.62 SMIR9U
Short 12'090.93 8.80 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'973.58 07.12.2023 16:30:00
Long 10'512.50 19.23 SSOMUU
Long 10'278.18 13.88 SSDMNU
Long 9'852.69 8.99 UASSMU
ams-OSRAM-Aktie höher: ams-OSRAM meldet Ausübung von 99 Prozent der Bezugsrechte - Bruttoerlös von 781 Millionen Franken
Darum steigt der Euro wieder etwas gegenüber dem US-Dollar - Franken zum Euro minimal schwächer
Analysten sehen hohes Kurspotenzial bei DOGE - Meme-Coin vor Bull-Run?
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: Credit Suisse schlägt brasilianisches Immobilienfondsmanagement-Geschäft los
Liliium-Aktie schiesst vorbörslich hoch: Lufthansa Group und Lufttaxi-Startup Lilium loten Partnerschaft aus
UBS-Aktie leicht unter Druck: UBS kommt bei Credit Suisse-Integration voran
BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco muss Wertberichtigungen in Milliardenhöhe vornehmen - Ausblick bekräftigt
Verschnaufpause eingelegt: SMI und DAX gehen mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- Wall Street schliesst freundlich -- Asiatische Börsen geben letztlich nach
Gold, Silber & Co.: Marktexperte Marc Faber empfiehlt Investment in Edelmetall-Aktien

