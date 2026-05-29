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29.05.2026 02:00:25

Singapore Shares May See Support On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has ended lower in two straight sessions, falling more than 80 points or 1.6 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 4,990-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for an end to the U.S.-Iran war. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index lost 39.61 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 4,989.19 after trading between 4,978.80 and 5,035.58.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT slid 0.40 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust fell 0.44 percent, CapitaLand Investment contracted 1.15 percent, City Developments rallied 1.58 percent, DBS Group dipped 0.11 percent, DFI Retail Group surrendered 2.22 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.85 percent, Hongkong Land tanked 2.19 percent, Keppel DC REIT added 0.44 percent, Keppel Ltd skidded 1.11 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust sank 0.78 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust lost 0.51 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped 0.84 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slumped 0.86 percent, SATS surged 6.74 percent, Seatrium Limited declined 1.36 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.61 percent, Singapore Airlines climbed 1.05 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 1.61 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.54 percent, SingTel plunged 2.68 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.08 percent, UOL Group retreated 1.57 percent, Wilmar International plummeted 3.69 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding stumbled 1.62 percent and Thai Beverage was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened lower on Thursday but quickly moved to the upside to finish with varying degrees of gains to close at fresh record highs.

The Dow added 24.69 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 50,668.97, while the NASDAQ jumped 242.74 points or 0.91 percent to end at 26,917.47 and the S&P 500 gained 43.27 points or 0.58 percent to close at 7,563.63.

The turnaround on Wall Street came after a report from Axios said U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding.

Crude oil prices handed back most of their early gains on Thursday after reports of the understanding between the U.S. and Iran. After surging as much as $3.84 or 4.3 percent to a high of $92.52 a barrel, crude for July delivery ended up $0.32 or 0.4 percent at $89 a barrel.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said consumer prices in the U.S. increased slightly less than expected in April.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

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Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

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28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
28.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Regenerative Energien - Im hellen Schein / Schweizer Nebenwerte - Auf dem richtigen Weg
28.05.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.05.2026
28.05.26 Lage im Nahen Osten bleibt fragil
22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’060.80 19.75 S21BUU
Short 14’355.95 13.49 S43BWU
Short 14’888.17 8.97 SGQBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’497.15 28.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’947.48 19.89 S2B8UU
Long 12’644.83 13.77 SKPBQU
Long 12’074.28 8.79 SU3BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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