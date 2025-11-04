Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Singapore Shares May Remain Stuck In Neutral On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had slipped more than 20 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 4,450-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with technology stocks expected to provide a slight bump. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, trusts, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index added 15.71 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 4,444.35 after trading between 4,431.66 and 4,455.42.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT increased 0.75 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust slumped 0.84 percent, CapitaLand Investment advanced 0.76 percent, City Developments sank 0.55 percent, Comfort DelGro strengthened 1.37 percent, DBS Group fell 0.26 percent, DFI Retail Group stumbled 3.13 percent, Hongkong Land accelerated 1.64 percent, Keppel DC REIT shed 0.42 percent, Keppel Ltd added 0.49 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust surged 2.78 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust improved 0.75 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose 0.23 percent, SATS soared 2.63 percent, Seatrium Limited rallied 1.38 percent, SembCorp Industries expanded 0.77 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering climbed 0.94 percent, SingTel gained 0.24 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 1.04 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.52 percent, UOL Group vaulted 1.13 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.60 percent, Yangzijiang Financial spiked 1.89 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The Dow dropped 226.19 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 47,336.68, while the NASDAQ climbed 109.77 points or 0.46 percent to close at 23,834.72 and the S&P 500 rose 11.77 points or 0.17 percent to end at 6,851.97.

The gain by the tech-heavy NASDAQ reflected a sharp increase by shares of Amazon (AMZN) after it announced a $38 billion agreement with OpenAI. Market leader Nvidia (NVDA) also rallied after software giant Microsoft (MSFT) revealed it has secured export licenses to ship Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, shares of Merck (MRK) weighed on the Dow, as did Nike (NKE), 3M (MMM) and Chevron (CVX).

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity unexpectedly contracted at a slightly faster rate in October.

Crude oil prices edged slightly higher on Monday after OPEC agreed to halt production hikes for the first quarter of 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up $0.07 or 0.11 percent at $61.05 per barrel.

