04.02.2026 00:06:19

Singapore Shares May Head South Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 0.8 percent. Now at a fresh record closing high, the Straits Times Index sits just beneath the 4,950-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index climbed 51.82 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 4,944.09 after trading between 4,910.40 and 4,948.65.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment climbed 0.97 percent, while City Developments vaulted 1.81 percent, DBS Group collected 0.29 percent, DFI Retail Group accelerated 2.91 percent, Hongkong Land soared 4.71 percent, Keppel DC REIT rose 0.44 percent, Keppel Ltd strengthened 1.30 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust lost 0.48 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.76 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation advanced 0.85 percent, SATS spiked 2.95 percent, Seatrium Limited gained 0.48 percent, SembCorp Industries added 0.67 percent, Singapore Airlines jumped 1.89 percent, Singapore Exchange rallied 2.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering expanded 1.53 percent, SingTel surged 4.74 percent, Thai Beverage slumped 1.04 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 0.08 percent, UOL Group improved 0.83 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.88 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Frasers Centrepoint Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but quickly turned lower and spent the rest of the day largely under water.

The Dow dropped 166.67 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 49,240.99, while the NASDAQ tumbled 336.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 23,255.19 and the S&P 500 sank 58.63 points or 0.84 percent to end at 6,917.81.

The weakness on Wall Street was largely due to a rotation out of technology stocks, as reflected by the steep drop by the NASDAQ.

The U.S. Software Index slumped to its lowest closing level in over nine months, while substantial weakness was also visible among semiconductor stocks.

Gold stocks also saw considerable strength amid a significant rebound by the price of the precious metal. Steel, energy and housing stocks also moved notably higher on the day, helping to limit the downside for the broader markets.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index moved lower, while news of the U.S.-India trade agreement has led to anticipation of a spur in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was up $1.10 or 1.77 percent at $63.24 per barrel.

03.02.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gerresheimer AG
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
03.02.26 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
03.02.26 SMI trotzt den negativen Vorgaben
03.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Blue Chips legen zu
02.02.26 Ölmarkt im Umbruch: Zwischen Überangebot, Energiewende und geopolitischem Risiko
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Siemens auf dem Vormarsch: Wackelt die SAP-Aktie an der Spitze?
Aktien von NVIDIA und Microsoft im Fokus: Ärger mit OpenAI - Zweifel an KI-Chips wachsen
Kurspotenzial bei BYD-Aktie: Analysten setzen auf diese Schlüssel­sparte
PayPal-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Umsatz bleibt hinter Prognosen zurück - PayPal-Chef muss gehen
Siemens Energy-Aktie auf Rekordjagd: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial im Gasturbinen-Sektor - Milliardeninvestment in den USA
Aktien von Microsoft und NVIDIA leiden unter Zweifeln am möglichen OpenAI-Milliardeninvestment
Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Unternehmen weist Vorwürfe von Foodwatch zurück
Palantir-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Erwartungen bei Umsatz und Gewinn übertroffen

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
23:13 ROUNDUP 3/Trump unterschreibt Haushaltspaket: Shutdown beendet
23:07 ROUNDUP 2: Vorladung für Elon Musk - Durchsuchung bei X in Frankreich
22:55 Amgen legt bei Umsatz und Gewinn überraschend deutlich zu
22:49 Trump unterschreibt Haushaltspaket: Shutdown beendet
22:49 Musks X weist nach Durchsuchung in Paris Vorwürfe zurück
22:34 Epstein-Fall: Clintons sagen Ende des Monats vor US-Kongress aus
22:22 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Tagesverluste eingedämmt
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Tagesverluste eingedämmt
21:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies lässt Novo Nordisk auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 270 Kronen
22:07 Ende des Regierungsstillstands: US-Repräsentantenhaus billigt Finanzpaket