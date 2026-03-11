Singapore Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 35 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 4,860-point plateau although it may spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly flat as traders await further developments in the Middle East conflict. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index jumped 104.03 points or 2.19 percent to finish at 4,860.64 after trading between 4,798.81 and 4,865.29.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT added 0.79 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, CapitaLand Investment improved 1.06 percent, City Developments spiked 3.50 percent, DBS Group and Singapore Airlines both jumped 2.47 percent, DFI Retail Group elevated 1.87 percent, Genting Singapore expanded 2.24 percent, Hongkong Land skyrocketed 4.26 percent, Keppel Ltd vaulted 2.28 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust gained 0.74 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust increased 0.83 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust was up 0.83 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation strengthened 2.30 percent, SATS accelerated 2.85 percent, Seatrium Limited advanced 1.32 percent, SembCorp Industries rose 0.35 percent, Singapore Exchange soared 4.23 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 0.19 percent, SingTel climbed 1.41 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 2.08 percent, UOL Group rallied 2.60 percent, Wilmar International surged 4.25 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.22 percent and Keppel DC REIT and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened lower but quickly moved higher and spent most of the day in the green before a late fade saw them end mixed and little changed.

The Dow dipped 34.29 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 47,706.51, while the NASDAQ perked 1.16 points or 0.01 percent to close at 22,697.10 and the S&P 500 fell 14.51 points or 0.21 percent to end at 6,781.48.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid substantial volatility by the price of crude oil, with crude for April delivery plummeting almost 12 percent after soaring to nearly $120 a barrel on Monday.

Crude oil prices plunged on Tuesday after Trump said that the ongoing war would end "very soon" but provided no details. The conflict has driven oil prices to sky-high levels in recent days. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery tumbled $9.47 or 9.99 percent at $85.30 per barrel.

Traders also seemed to be expressing some uncertainty about the U.S. war with Iran after President Donald Trump's latest remarks about the conflict.

The president claimed in a subsequent post on Truth Social that Iran would be hit "twenty times harder" if they do anything that stops the flow of oil within the Strait of Hormuz.