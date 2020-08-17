Singapore Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Friday halted the two-day winning streak in which is had advanced more than 50 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,580-point plateau and it may continue to spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with investors expected to take a wait-and-see attitude amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The STI finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index slid 14.65 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 2,581.32 after trading between 2,572.64 and 2,600.05.

Among the actives, Singapore Technologies Engineering surged 3.67 percent, while Hongkong Land Holdings plummeted 3.17 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 2.16 percent, SAT spiked 2.08 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust plunged 1.82 percent, DBS Group tanked 1.63 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.55 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 1.42 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 1.15 percent, Singapore Press Holdings declined 0.89 percent, SingTel advanced 0.83 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.82 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust sank 0.53 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Mapletree Commercial Trust both shed 0.52 percent, City Developments and Mapletree Logistics Trust both lost 0.47 percent, CapitaLand added 0.36 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.35 percent, Venture Corporation fell 0.34 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.22 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.05 percent and Keppel Corp, Genting Singapore and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 34.32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,931.02, while the NASDAQ fell 23.20 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 3,372.85. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent and S&P gained 0.6 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season passed and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped less than expected in July, while the Federal Reserve reported a jump in U.S. industrial production that matched estimates. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly noted a slight improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Oil prices trimmed its losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.60 percent, at $42.07 but gained more than 2 percent for the week.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide July numbers for non-oil exports and trade balance later today. Exports are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year after rising 0.5 percent on month and 16.1 percent on year in June - when the trade surplus was SGD4.99 billion.