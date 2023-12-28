Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'058 -0.5%  SPI 14'477 -0.5%  Dow 37'710 0.1%  DAX 16'702 -0.2%  Euro 0.9343 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'514 -0.3%  Gold 2'066 -0.6%  Bitcoin 36'004 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8443 0.2%  Öl 78.4 -1.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Sika41879292Richemont21048333
Top News
Wedbush Securities: So viel könnte iKonzern Apple Ende 2024 wert sein
Delphi Digital: Warum sich Krypto-YouTube-Kanäle fürs Markttiming eignen
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 fällt schlussendlich zurück
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite schliesst mit Verlusten
Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
29.12.2023 00:30:52

Singapore Shares May Be Stuck In Neutral On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 75 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,215-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Friday.

The global forecast suggests little movement ahead of the end of the year, although some profit taking is possible. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply higher on Thursday with gains across the board, especially among the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped 43.64 points or 1.38 percent to finish at 3,214.40 after trading between 3,183.35 and 3,230.65.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT added 0.67 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust increased 0.99 percent, CapitaLand Investment jumped 1.64 percent, City Developments advanced 1.07 percent, Comfort DelGro strengthened 1.45 percent, DBS Group soared 2.16 percent, Emperador added 0.94 percent, Genting Singapore improved 1.02 percent, Hongkong Land accelerated 2.05 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.72 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust climbed 1.31 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust rose 0.80 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust gained 0.59 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.10 percent, SATS perked 0.72 percent, Seatrium Limited surged 2.61 percent, SembCorp Industries spiked 2.14 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 0.79 percent, SingTel rallied 1.65 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.95 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.86 percent, Yangzijiang Financial skyrocketed 3.17 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding picked up 0.68 percent and Keppel DC REIT and Venture Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed, finishing mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 53.58 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 37,710.10, while the NASDAQ dipped 4.04 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,095.14 and the S&P 500 rose 1.77 points or 0.04 percent to end at 4,783.35.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came after the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose more than expected last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales were unexpectedly unchanged in November.

While the data added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates, traders remained reluctant to make significant moves going into the end of the year.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Thursday on easing concerns about trade disruptions after several shipping companies resumed transit via the Red Sea. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $2.34 or 3 percent at $71.77 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG einen Rückblick über das Jahr 2023.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

YouTube

Mit dem Laden des Videos akzeptieren Sie die Datenschutzerklärung von YouTube.
Mehr erfahren

Video laden

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0idmlkZW8tc2hvcnRjb2RlIj48aWZyYW1lIHRpdGxlPSJXYWxsIFN0cmVldCBMaXZlIG1pdCBUaW0gU2Now6RmZXIg4oCTIEphaHJlc3LDvGNrYmxpY2sgMjAyMyB8IEJYIFN3aXNzIFRWIiB3aWR0aD0iMTQ4MCIgaGVpZ2h0PSI4MzMiIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS1ub2Nvb2tpZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvOTFaQmtaZFhScjA/ZmVhdHVyZT1vZW1iZWQiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvdz0iYWNjZWxlcm9tZXRlcjsgYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVkLW1lZGlhOyBneXJvc2NvcGU7IHBpY3R1cmUtaW4tcGljdHVyZTsgd2ViLXNoYXJlIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+PC9kaXY+
Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.12.23 Case study: Yield futures
28.12.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
28.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX Swiss TV
28.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Wenig bewegt zur Wochenmitte
22.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Nike, On Holding
22.12.23 SMI kaum bewegt
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'558.62 19.09 DRSSMU
Short 11'764.68 13.67 6SSMPU
Short 12'196.04 8.86 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'057.55 28.12.2023 17:31:54
Long 10'583.55 18.45 SSQMJU
Long 10'364.99 13.59 SSOMLU
Long 9'950.17 8.86 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum wertet der Franken zum Euro wieder etwas ab
BlackRock kommt bei der Zulassung des Spot-Bitcoin-ETFs deutlich voran
Roche-Aktie, ams OSRAM-Aktie & Co.: Diese Standard- und Nebenwerte sind die Top-Picks der Zürcher Kantonalbank für 2024
UBS-Aktie im Minus: Singapur verhängt Millionenstrafe gegen Credit Suisse
Devisen: Euro fällt zum Franken auf Rekordtief - Auch USD/CHF auf Mehrjahrestief
Peter E. Hubers Börsenausblick für 2024: Diese Investments könnten sich als lohnenswert erweisen
Hedgefonds-Manager Doug Kass nennt Crash der Apple-Aktie eine von "10 Überraschungen in 2024"
Devisen: Franken wertet sich zu Euro und Dollar weiter auf
Die Wall Street-Pläne der UBS unter der Lupe: Darum will die Schweizer Grossbank in den USA nur die "Nummer sechs" werden
Ruhiges Handelsgeschäft: Dow geht nach Rekordfahrt freundlich aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich vorwiegend höher

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit