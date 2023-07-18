Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'111 1.2%  SPI 14'682 1.0%  Dow 34'952 1.1%  DAX 16'125 0.4%  Euro 0.9631 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'370 -0.7%  Gold 1'979 1.2%  Bitcoin 25'553 -1.5%  Dollar 0.8577 0.0%  Öl 79.8 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: Alcoa vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Streamingriese legt morgen seine Bilanz vor: So könnte sich der Hollywood-Streik auf Netflix auswirken
Bridgewater-CIO Greg Jensen: Düstere Prognose für die US-Wirtschaft - Anleger zu optimistisch
Ausblick: ASML NV legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Dow Jones-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den Dow Jones
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Richemont21048333Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Logitech2575132
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
19.07.2023 01:30:01

Singapore Shares Likely Rangebound Again On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 80 points or 2.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,255-point plateau although it's expected to bounce higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on an improved outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished barely lower on Tuesday as losses from the properties and REITs were offset by gains from the industrials and financials.

For the day, the index eased 0.17 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 3,254.26 after trading between 3,245.12 and 3,258.86.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.71 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust lost 0.50 percent, CapitaLand Investment fell 0.29 percent, City Developments shed 0.57 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 0.82 percent, DBS Group rose 0.18 percent, Emperador declined 0.98 percent, Genting Singapore gained 0.53 percent, Hongkong Land tumbled 2.09 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.15 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 1.16 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.16 percent, Seatrium Limited jumped 1.42 percent, SembCorp Industries surged 2.60 percent, SingTel sank 0.78 percent, Thai Beverage climbed 0.87 percent, Wilmar International rallied 1.32 percent, Yangzijiang Financial spiked 1.49 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.67 percent and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SATS, Frasers Logistics and Jardine Cycle & Carriage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but took off shortly thereafter, ending near session highs.

The Dow spiked 366.58 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 34,951.93, while the NASDAQ advanced 108.69 points or 0.76 percent to end at 14,353.64 and the S&P 500 gained 32.19 points or 0.71 percent to close at 4,554.98.

The rally on Wall Street followed the release of earnings news from financial giants like Bank of America (BAC), Morgan Stanley (MS), Bank of New York Mellon (BK) and PNC Financial Services (PNC), which all beat the street.

Traders also reacted positively to the release of separate reports showing a smaller than expected increase in retail sales and an unexpected decrease in industrial production.

While the reports led to some concerns about the strength of the economy, the data has added to recent optimism about the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday for the first time in three days as the dollar slipped after soft data. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $1.60 or 2.2 percent at $75.75 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV

Was macht die Firma adaptivv? Welches Problem lösen sie und welche Produkte bieten sie für Privatanleger? Diese Fragen beantwortet Felix Fernandez, CEO von adaptivv im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
18.07.23 Was macht adaptivv anders? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Jagd auf den blauen Vogel – Metas «Threads» startet durch!
18.07.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Das nächste Jahreshoch
17.07.23 DAX Wochenausblick: China-Daten enttäuschen – Berichtssaison voraus
17.07.23 SMI findet zurück in die Spur
14.07.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.07.2023
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'543.46 19.14 3WSSMU
Short 11'779.10 13.97 JASSMU
Short 12'192.12 8.99 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'111.02 18.07.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'617.75 19.31 XBSSMU
Long 10'418.62 13.88 A7SSMU
Long 9'952.48 8.95 5SSM0U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie sehr stark: Umsatz von Novartis wächst weiter - Sandoz-Börsengang im vierten Quartal
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS plant offenbar Massenkündigungen in zwei Wellen - CS Schweiz überträgt Daniel Hunziker Firmenkundengeschäft
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Steinhoff Aktie News: Hausse bei Steinhoff am Vormittag
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Dienstagmittag auf Höhenflug
GAM-Aktie +21 Prozent: Newgame will öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für einen Teil der GAM-Aktien abgeben
NEL-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: NEL ASA verzeichnet starkes Umsatzplus
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Blick auf Bilanzen: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit