SMI 11'199 0.0%  SPI 14'604 0.1%  Dow 38'049 0.6%  DAX 16'907 0.1%  Euro 0.9404 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'582 0.4%  Gold 2'021 0.3%  Bitcoin 34'623 0.0%  Dollar 0.8669 0.5%  Öl 82.3 2.6% 
"Grosser Anhänger": BlackRock-CEO Larry Fink beschreibt Bitcoin als "digitales Gold"
Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs verfügbar: Werden sie zu einer Bedrohung für Gold-Investments?
Swiss Re-Aktie, Zurich-Aktie & Co.: UBS wird pessimistischer für Schweizer Versicherer - mit einer Ausnahme
UBS räumt auf: Für diese Schweizer Aktien senkt das Finanzhaus den Daumen
Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen
26.01.2024 01:00:37

Singapore Shares Expected To Remain Rangebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Thursday, one day after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had slipped more than 15 points or 0.4 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 3,150-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on solid economic data and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly lower following losses from the properties, gains from the industrials and a mixed bag from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 5.69 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 3,147.64 after trading between 3,140.47 and 3,154.67.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT tumbled 2.02 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust surrendered 2.49 percent, CapitaLand Investment sank 0.68 percent, City Developments declined 1.43 percent, Comfort DelGro slumped 1.42 percent, DBS Group rose 0.25 percent, Genting Singapore lost 0.51 percent, Hongkong Land shed 0.63 percent, Keppel DC REIT tanked 2.70 percent, Keppel Ltd added 0.58 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust plunged 2.72 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust stumbled 1.21 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust plummeted 4.29 percent, SATS gained 0.36 percent, Seatrium Limited skidded 0.94 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.48 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.26 percent, SingTel dropped 0.83 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.91 percent, Yangzijiang Financial retreated 1.54 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rallied 1.22 percent and Emperador, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Thai Beverage and Jardine Matheson were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher, gave ground midday but still finished well in the green.

The Dow jumped 242.74 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 38,049.13, while the NASDAQ added 28.58 points or 0.18 percent to close at 15,510.50 and the S&P 500 rose 25.61 points or 0.53 percent to end at a fresh record high of 4,894.16.

The early strength on Wall Street came following the release of a Commerce Department report showing stronger than expected U.S. economic growth as well as a slowdown in the pace of inflation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to Friday's report on personal income and spending, which could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices rose sharply on Thursday, continuing to benefit from Wednesday's data showing a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventory. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March surged $2.27 or 3 percent at $77.36 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide December data for industrial production later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.9 percent on month and 1.0 percent on year. That follows the 7.8 percent monthly decline and the 1.0 percent yearly gain in November.

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre

Inside Trading & Investment

25.01.24 Julius Bär:10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
25.01.24 Five Things to Watch in Energy Markets in 2024
25.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Christine Lagarde im Rampenlicht
25.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Flotter Start in die Zahlensaison / Netflix - And the winner is...
25.01.24 Marktüberblick: SAP und Siemens Energy haussieren nach Zahlen
25.01.24 SMI hinkt hinterher
24.01.24 Aktien im Fokus mit François Bloch: BE Semiconductors, Arista Networks & Mercado Libre
22.01.24 Höhere Frachtkosten und längere Routen
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'651.65 19.30 JASSMU
Short 11'876.05 13.82 16SSMU
Short 12'313.62 8.95 5DSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'199.11 25.01.2024 17:30:00
Long 10'734.88 19.64 SSQMQU
Long 10'479.33 13.65 SSOMSU
Long 10'036.97 8.88 SYSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

