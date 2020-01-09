DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Singapore MICE Tourism Market Outlook and Projections, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market reached USD 2,523.4 Million in 2018 and is expected to attain a market value of USD 5,214.9 Million by the end of 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.4%.



Increasing number of international visitors due to easy access to the country is projected to propel the demands for the Singapore MICE tourism market across the country.



Additionally, increasing number of business activities including client meetings, brand promotions, and employee training activities in the country is estimated to foster the market growth in the near future. Further, changing in lifestyle of business travelers, rapid urbanization and industrial growth will add to the market growth.



Rapid infrastructural development in the country and technological advancements in MICE tourism is projected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising globalization of businesses and growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises is also expected to boost the growth of MICE in the country.



The hospitality segment is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years owing to the increasing adoption of online booking portal trends among the people for easy access to the details of traveling. Further, the increasing trend of hybrid meetings, the use of social media and meeting apps among the working population of the country will provide lucrative opportunities to the market growth in the near future.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

2.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



3. Executive Summary - Singapore MICE Tourism Market



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities

4.4. Trends



5. List of Upcoming Events



6. Policies & Standards



7. Singapore MICE Tourism Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2027

7.1.1. By Value (USD Million)

7.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2018-2027

7.2.1. By Services

7.2.1.1. MICE Tourism Market Share (%), By Services (2018-2027F)

7.2.1.1.1. Meetings, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

7.2.1.1.2. Incentives, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

7.2.1.2.3. Conferences, 2018-2027F (USD Million & Thousand Units)

7.2.1.2.4. Exhibitions, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

7.2.2. By Industry

7.2.2.1. MICE Tourism Market Share (%), By Industry (2018-2027F)

7.2.2.1.1. Retail, 2018-2027F (USD Million & Thousand Units)

7.2.2.1.2. Hospitality, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

7.2.2.1.3. Transportation, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

7.2.2.1.4. Entertainment, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)

7.2.2.1.5. Entertainment, 2018-2027F (USD Million& Thousand Units)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Profiles

8.1.1. ATPI (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

8.1.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.1.2. Business Strategy

8.1.1.2.1. Growth Expansion Strategy

8.1.1.2.2. Distribution Channel Strategy

8.1.1.3. Key Product Offerings

8.1.1.4. Financial Performance

8.1.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

8.1.1.6. Risk Analysis

8.1.1.7. Recent Development

8.1.1.8. Regional Presence

8.1.1.9. SWOT Analysis

8.1.2. BCD Travel Singapore

8.1.3. BI WORLDWIDE

8.1.4. Carlson Wagonlit Travel

8.1.5. Ace:Daytons Direct Intl. Pte. Ltd.

8.1.6. EXO Travel

8.1.7. World Express Pte. Ltd.

8.1.8. 1 M.I.C.E.

8.1.9. Freeman Company

8.1.10. Adrenalin Group Pte. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3dcug0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/singapore-mice-tourism-market-outlook-and-projections-2019-2027-300984317.html

SOURCE Research and Markets