SMI 10'592 0.8%  SPI 13'900 1.1%  Dow 33'839 1.7%  DAX 15'144 1.5%  Euro 0.9622 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'170 1.9%  Gold 1'985 0.1%  Bitcoin 31'522 -1.8%  Dollar 0.9058 -0.1%  Öl 87.0 2.4% 
Hohe Abwärtsdynamik: Deshalb rät ein Deutsche Bank-Experte dazu, die Finger vom SMI zu lassen
NEL-Aktie im Fokus: Wer hält die grössten Anteile von NEL ASA?
US-Bondrenditen markieren Höchststand seit 16 Jahren: Wie können Schweizer Anleger dies für sich nutzen?
BitMEX-Gründer Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin reagiert auf "zukünftige, sehr inflationäre globale Kriegssituation"
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
03.11.2023 00:03:17

Singapore Market May Crack Resistance At 3,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has inched higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 20 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,080-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising optimism about the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly higher again on Thursday following gains from the property stocks and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index rose 5,72 percent or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,082.49 after trading between 3,076.00 and 3,106.76.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT soared 2.69 percent, while CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust accelerated 2.27 percent, CapitaLand Investment was up 0.34 percent, City Developments and Hongkong Land both gained 0.63 percent, DBS Group slumped 1.12 percent, Emperador advanced 0.99 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.48 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust improved 0.96 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust spiked 2.37 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust rallied 2.03 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.16 percent, SATS increased 0.81 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 1.46 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Yangzijiang Financial both strengthened 1.59 percent, SingTel jumped 1.67 percent, Thai Beverage dropped 0.92 percent, Wilmar International climbed 1,39 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.47 percent and Comfort DelGro, Seatrium Limited and Genting Singapore were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened higher on Thursday and accelerated as the day progressed, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 564.50 points or 1.70 percent to finish at 33,839.08, while the NASDAQ jumped 232.72 points or 1.78 percent to end at 13,294.19 and the S&P 500 rallied 79.92 points of 1.89 percent to close at 4,317.78.

The rally on Wall Street came on optimism about the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed left rates unchanged for the third time in the past four meetings, suggesting the central bank is done raising interest rates.

Treasury yields moved notably lower Wednesday and showed another significant move to the downside today, adding to the buying interest.

Traders will look now to the Labor Department's closely watched employment report for the month of October, due out later today.

Crude oil futures climbed higher Thursday as the dollar weakened on bets the Federal Reserve is done with its rate hiking cycle. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December rallied $2.02 or 2.5 percent at $82.46 a barrel.

02.11.23 Julius Bär: 9.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
02.11.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung auf 36.000 Dollar – Anleger hoffen auf Zinsgipfel
02.11.23 Marktüberblick: FMC hebt Prognose an
02.11.23 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Bekannte Qualitäten/Streaming – Gute Unterhaltung
02.11.23 War das der Befreiungsschlag?
02.11.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch
02.11.23 Porsche auf der Überholspur
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
Trotz Rekordhöhen: Darum raten Experten derzeit vom Goldkauf ab
180-Grad-Wende: Darum raten Experten jetzt zum Wechsel von Ethereum zu Bitcoin
PayPal-Aktie stärker: PayPal steigert Umsatz
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed hält an Zinspause fest - Tür für Erhöhung bleibt aber offen
Geberit-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Geberit steigert Profitabilität trotz Umsatzrückgang
Weshalb der Eurokurs seine Gewinne wieder abgibt - zum Franken erholt
Nikola-Aktie letztlich dennoch deutlich fester: Tesla-Rivale Nikola macht mehr Verlust
Bundesrat: SNB schliesst weitere Zinserhöhungen nicht aus
Adecco-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Adecco Group mit Zugewinnen bei Marktanteilen in allen Regionen
Dufry-Aktie profitiert: Dufry verbucht kräftiges Wachstum - Dividende geplant

