Singapore GDP Climbs 5.0% On Year In Q4

(RTTNews) - Singapore's gross domestic product expanded 5.0 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Friday - slowing from 5.7 percent in the third quarter.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP added 0.5 percent - moderating from the 3.0 percent expansion in the three months prior.

For all of 2024, Singapore's GDP was up 4.4 percent - accelerating from 1.8 percent a year earlier.

According to the MTI, the Singapore economy is projected to expand by 1.0 to 3.0 percent in 2025.